Nora Fatehi masters the art of layering in a rhinestone-embellished mini dress with a cropped jacket

Nora Fatehi excels in every fashion category, whether she's wearing a figure-hugging mini dress, a sheer saree, or an ankle-length gown. She often chooses gowns for various events and always enhances her look with glamorous accents. Recently, she caught our attention by wearing a mini dress that showcased her flawless style. So fashion fans, keep reading to explore the details of her latest ensemble.

Check out Nora Fatehi's exceptional fashion sense in a mini dress and cropped jacket

Recently, the stunning actress was seen with her fit co-star Vidyut Jamwal promoting their film Crack. Nora Fatehi turned up the heat in a mini dress with thin straps and a plunging neckline. The dress also had a short slit, lending a sensual vibe. Smartly layering her look, she paired the dress with a matching cropped pink jacket with full sleeves.

Both the jacket and the mini dress were embellished with rhinestones, from the brand Self Portrait. The Bharat actress truly showcased her skill in layering outfits with this eye-catching look.

How did Nora Fatehi accessorize her embellished ensemble?

When it comes to accessorizing, Nora Fatehi always hits the right mark, showing off her attention to detail. She wore glistening fingerrings to complement her rhinestone-embellished dress. As for her choice of footwear, she opted for white pumps with a pointed-toe box. She didn't accessorize further but served perfectionism with her choice of accessories.

All about Nora Fatehi's glowy makeup and bouncy hairstyle

When it comes to makeup, she emphasized her features flawlessly. She contoured her cheeks and set them with a matte base. She then added a blush to her cheeks for a pop of color. Additionally, she wore pink blended eyeshadow with heavily mascaraed lashes. She completed the look with a brown-hued lipstick. Her hairstyle featured voluminous bouncy waves with a middle part.

The actress personified class and sophistication with her fashion-forward ensemble, from her artful outfit pairing and accessories to her glam hair and makeup. She seamlessly pulled off a flawless 10 out of 10 look. So for all you fashion enthusiasts, what is your take on Nora Fatehi's most recent sartorial display? Please let us know your thoughts in the comment section below if you appreciated this aesthetic.

