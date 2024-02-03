Best dressed divas of the week; from Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to Rashmika Mandanna

This week, Bollywood's fashion was ethereal. Celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon dominated headlines in gorgeous outfits. Flowing maxi gowns, exquisite sarees, and bewitching lehengas showcased the stars' elegance.

However, Kriti Sanon seized attention while promoting her upcoming film. Her variety of fashionable, eye-catching outfits impressed. Let's review Bollywood's best-dressed celebrities this week, beginning with the standouts.

Janhvi Kapoor's rutilant red maxi dress

Janhvi Kapoor, the Gen-Z starlet, enthralled in a striking red maxi dress. The lace-up back added elegant detail, completing the extraordinary look. With glamorous makeup, she scored a flawless 10 out of 10.

Kriti Sanon's pretty pink saree ensemble

The diva, who's busy promoting her upcoming film, the gorgeous Kriti Sanon, served many pretty looks this week. A standout was her custom pink Arpita Mehta drape saree. The pallu's end featured glistening pink droplets along the border, an eye-catching detail.

Karisma Kapoor's gorgeous green maxi dress

The third position of the best-dressed celeb was grabbed by the classiest and ever-gorgeous Karisma Kapoor. She was spotted wearing Ritu Kumar's vibrant green maxi dress that exuded sheer elegance. The flowy fit was not just stunning but also came with a budget-friendly price tag of Rs. 9,200.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's silk kaftan dress

Next in line is Karisma Kapoor's beautiful younger sister, Kareena Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor was casually spotted and wore a printed kaftan dress crafted from sheen and luxurious silk fabric.

Shilpa Shetty's blue-tiful outfit

The other diva who caught our eyes was Shilpa Shetty. She opted for a mixed-and-matched look and totally mastered it. She wore a corseted gown and overlaid it with a long floor-length blazer.

Malaika Arora's blue brilliance

Malaika Arora is the one star who nails all the trends and fads, so how can she miss our best-dressed list? She wore a dark blue gown with a full flounce that exuded regal elegance. The strapless gown made her look like a princess.

Pooja Hegde's radiant red lehenga set

The beautiful Pooja Hegde cast her spell in a ravishing Arpita Mehta red lehenga set. The main centerpiece of her outfit was the mirror-fringed detailed bustier, which had cutdana work embroidery all over it.

Rakul Preet Singh's refulgent red co-ord

Rakul Preet Singh is another diva who embodied the alluring red outfit. She went above and beyond with her red co-ord look. Her Shivan and Narresh ruffled bustier and embellished skirt had us gushing and gasping. She further elevated her look with the golden-toned chandbali earrings and bracelets.

Disha Patani's white corset and denim jeans

Disha Patani stuck to her favorite combo this week, featuring a corset top and denim bottoms. She looked hot and fiery in her lace-up detailed, pristine white corset top. The dolphin-edged hem top was paired with cargo denim pants that left us awestruck.

Rashmika Mandanna's beautiful blue blazer

Last but not least, Rashmika Mandanna mesmerized us with her splendid blue blazer set, which included a waistcoat, blazer, and wide-legged pants. Furthermore, she amped up her style with the trending ear cuff accessory.

So, which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

