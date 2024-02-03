Pooja Hegde is giving us major bridesmaid goals in a red lehenga ensemble; check its mind-blowing price

The gorgeous divas of Bollywood always wow us with their stunning looks on Instagram. Recently, actress Pooja Hegde caught our eye with her beautiful traditional attire. Known for her exceptional sense of style, Pooja impressed yet again with her latest ensemble. Her outfits often feature a lovely fusion of ethnic styles embellished with mirror work, gota patti, and more.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress has a penchant for richly embroidered pieces, which she carries off with aplomb each time. However, the pièce de résistance this time was the outfit's staggering price tag. Scroll down to uncover all the breathtaking details about Pooja Hegde's latest traditional look that has us floored.

What did Pooja Hegde wear?

Pooja Hegde casts a spell in an all-red ensemble, elevating her look to a perfect 10. The gorgeous spaghetti-strap bustier features a sweetheart neckline and intricate teardrop cutdana mirror-work. Paired with an A-line lehenga adorned with delicate threadwork and mirror embellishments, she effortlessly drapes an organza dupatta with mirror-fringed accents.

This arresting set from Arpita Mehta comes with an eye-popping price tag of Rs 5,60,000. Pooja's ethnic style continues to reach new levels of sophistication, as she artfully combines traditional techniques with modern silhouettes. The result is a showstopping look that lets the breathtaking handiwork take centerstage.

Advertisement

How did Pooja Hegde accessorize her ensemble?

The Housefull 5 starlet knows how to make a fashion statement with her accessories. To complete her look, Pooja typically opts for traditional chandbali or jhumki earrings. This time, she matched her red lehenga with understated yet elegant gold-toned chandbalis that lent a charming touch.

Her jewelry from Razwada also included a striking gold kada bracelet and eye-catching rings. Pooja has mastered the art of enhancing her outfits with meticulously chosen accessories. The golden pieces perfectly complemented the red palette while retaining a glamorous but not overpowering presence.

About Pooja Hegde’s hair and makeup

Pooja's glam quotient was dialed up with flawless makeup accentuating her features. Contouring lent definition while a dewy finish and pops of pink on the cheeks added radiance. Shimmery silver eyeshadow made her eyes stand out, especially with extra shine in the inner corners.

The Housefull 4 actress’ choice of a vivid crimson lipstick perfectly complemented the ensemble. Hairstylist Seema Phadtare worked her magic, creating sleek flat iron waves with a center parting. From the dazzling eyes to the textured hair, Pooja nailed the wedding-ready look from head to toe.

Pooja Hegde's exquisite outfit was curated by stylist Tanya Ghavri. Don't you think this is one of the best bridesmaid looks you've ever seen? Now it's your turn, folks – do let us know what you think about this look in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's dark blue gown with a sleek bun is dreamy and sassy all at once