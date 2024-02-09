Color of the week; Champagne golden: All about the lustrous yet luxurious hue

Hey, fashionistas! This week, we're obsessing on Palak Tiwari, a lovely and accomplished Gen-Z diva. The talented young star recently rocked a gorgeous champagne gold mini dress.

This eye-catching shade has become a major trend among Bollywood celebrities. Champagne gold is the color of the moment thanks to its sophisticated, glamorous vibe that brightens any occasion. This week, we’re all about the champagne gold craze and how to make it work for you. Appreciate the magic of this color and sparkle like Palak and other fashion icons embracing this gorgeous hue.

The color’s origin and more

Let's appreciate the effortless elegance of champagne gold – color of the week. As the name suggests, this hue takes inspiration from bubbly champagne. What sets it apart from other gold tones is its soft, muted quality. Unlike brighter gold hues, champagne gold has subtle undertones, exuding refinement and grace.

And Bollywood divas can’t get enough, rocking the shade in gowns, accessories, and bridalwear. From stunning red carpet moments to elegant celebrations, celebrities have embraced champagne gold at its trendiest. Most recently, stunning Palak Tiwari turned heads in a champagne gold mini dress that encapsulated the hue’s glamorous appeal. Keep an eye out as more stars demonstrate ways to work this versatile color into your wardrobe.

Parineeti Chopra and others wearing it on their big day

Our Bollywood beauties are discarding conventional red in favor of this beautiful hue that exudes elegance. Take the gorgeous Parineeti Chopra, who married in October 2023. She wore a unique Manish Malhotra costume that included a shirt, lehenga, dupatta, and veil in the stunning champagne gold color.

Parineeti's choice of this distinctive and magnificent hue on her wedding day demonstrated that the glittering and muted tone of champagne gold is well worth considering for your wedding appearance.

Another Bollywood bride has fallen head over heels with the striking champagne golden color. Alanna Panday, the cousin of the stunning Ananya Panday, married in early 2023 and wowed us with her wedding reception dress. She chose a lovely co-ord set by Falguni Shane Peacock in a subtle champagne golden hue. The blouse had a deep plunging neckline that added a touch of appeal, and the thigh-high split skirt fit her form well.

Other Bollywood divas rocking the subdued hue

Khushi Kapoor, the young and trendy star, made a grand entrance at the glamorous premiere of her debut movie, The Archies, captivating everyone with her mesmerizing beauty. She paid tribute to her stunning mother, Sridevi Kapoor, by opting for an elegant strapless dress.

This floor-length beauty accentuated her figure flawlessly, creating a flattering silhouette. Khushi Kapoor flaunted her fashion prowess with a chic updo that beautifully highlighted her radiant golden outfit.

At the Diwali celebration in 2023, Sushmita Sen opted to go down memory lane by donning her old saree from Koffee With Karan in 2005. This dazzling saree was embellished with silver ornaments. What truly drew our attention was her champagne gold blouse. We hope you fashionistas are taking notes on how the actors have previously worn this rich color.

The elegant accessories in champagne gold hue

Shehnaaz Gill wowed us at the Toronto International Film Festival with her gorgeous champagne gold outfit. But here's the twist: it wasn't only the gown that drew us in. The matching champagne gold gloves grabbed the limelight. These exquisite gloves enhanced her already dazzling appearance. Shehnaaz Gill demonstrated that sometimes the simplest things have the most influence.

Janhvi Kapoor also upped her fashion game with her stunning champagne gold accessory. We couldn't help but admire and cheer for her amazing sense of style. Janhvi looked absolutely gorgeous in a beautiful golden lehenga, and she added the perfect final touch with a sleek and eye-catching slender belt in a champagne gold shade.

Whether it's a sophisticated cocktail gown, an elegant pair of shoes, or eye-catching gloves, the champagne golden color right away enhances the whole appearance with its discreet yet alluring charm. So enjoy the champagne gold color and let your fashion selections gleam with this timeless hue.

Do you adore this hue as much as we do? If yes, please let us know in the comments section below. And also tell us what champagne gold color outfit or accessory is in your wardrobes.

