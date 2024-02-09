Kiara Advani serves statement-making airport look in sophisticated color-blocked blazer and flared pants

Kiara Advani understands how to make a stylish statement and turn attention at the airport. With her immaculate sense of style, she has always captivated her fashion enthusiasts. She was recently sighted at the airport with her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, and her dress choice did not disappoint.

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress mostly choose kurta suits, which appears to be her go-to style even at the airport. The outfit was the ideal combination of ease and elegance, highlighting her natural taste in fashion. Kiara Advani's choice of dress shows that airport wear can be both stylish and functional. It's no surprise that she's still setting the standard for airport fashion. Let's take a peek at her current outfit.

What did Kiara Advani wear at the airport?

When Kiara Advani arrived at the Mumbai airport, she easily pulled off a simple yet elegant appearance that had us gushing and gasping. Kiara chose an off-white knit shirt with a scoop neckline to give off a laid-back attitude. But she did not stop there. She added improvement by combining it with a longline blazer.

The beige color-blocked jacket stood out because of its unusual notched lapel collar. And, guess what? This eye-catching jacket was from Wanahavit and costs Rs 6708. Kiara finished the style by matching the jacket with textured white flared pants, which added an extra dash of grace.

Kiara Advani’s luxurious accessories

When it comes to accessories, Kiara Advani understands how to elevate her style. She wasn't lighthearted on the accessories for her airport style. She added a dash of street flair by wearing Miu Miu's olive green checkered patterned cap, which instantly gave her look an edgy edge. But that wasn't all; she carried her basics in a Loewe bag that left us all stunned.

With a staggering price tag of Rs 2,59,389, this purse was a definite statement piece. It's clear to say Kiara knows how to make a stylish statement with high-end accessories. She chose off-white loafers to compliment her entire outfit.

Kiara Advani’s airport glam

Kiara Advani's makeup was on point at the airport. She chose a matte-finished foundation, resulting in a beautiful complexion. She delicately contoured her cheekbones to give her face more definition and highlight her beautiful features. The true show-stopper, however, was her lipstick choice, a dazzling neon pink tint that offered a flash of color and quickly brightened up her outfit. Kiara understands how to make a statement with her beauty selections. Moving on to her hairstyle, she wore a beautiful low ponytail that oozed casual charm.

Let us not forget Siddarth Malhotra's airport fashion game. He easily wore a casual yet sophisticated style that went nicely with Kiara Advani's outfit. Siddarth chose a simple white shirt. But he upped the ante by layering it with a plaided green shirt from Palm Greens, giving his style a modern touch.

Siddarth's attire, worn with comfortable dark-hued denim pants, conveyed a calm and easygoing feel. He completed his ensemble with black-lensed sunglasses and white high-ankle sneakers. Kiara and Siddarth were the quintessential attention-seeking pair, with their flawless fashion choices.

Did you like Kiara Advani's airport fashion statement? Please let us know in the comments section below.

