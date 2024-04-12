Dimpled queen Preity Zinta proves simple can't go wrong in elegant black sharara set look and statement earrings

Kurta sets have stood the test of time, catering to those who deeply adore ethnic wear. From dazzling shararas to classic Patiala suits, the diversity in kurta sets offers something for everyone, often leaving you uncertain of what to choose. One recent event where the beauty of kurta sets once again stole the spotlight was Sohail Khan’s Eid party, where Preity Zinta turned heads in a stunning sharara set.

Preity’s choice of elegant black sharara set showcased their enduring charm. The elegance of her outfit resonated with the festive spirit of the occasion, drawing admiration from all quarters. If you also want to style a kurta set for an upcoming celebration, Preity Zinta's latest look will be very helpful to you. Let us give you the details of her latest looks.

Preity Zinta’s stunning black kurta set

Preity Zinta wore a black kurta adorned with heavy silver embroidery. The black kurta, adorned with intricate silver embroidery, captured attention with its exquisite detailing. The hem of her kurta featured silver embroidery, as did the neckline and the cuffs of the full sleeves. The bodice of the kurta boasted silver floral embroidery in some places, adding a glitzy touch that made it perfect for festive occasions.

She paired the kurta with floor-grazing sharara pants adorned with silver embroidery on the hem, along with floral embroidery similar to that on the kurta. It complemented the kurta perfectly, creating a harmonious and balanced silhouette.

The Krrish actress opted for a black dupatta with silver embroidery on the border. The styling of the dupatta further elevated her look. Draped elegantly over her shoulder with one end cascading over her wrists, the dupatta added a graceful touch to the ensemble, enhancing its overall charm.

Her black sharara set serves as a reminder that traditional attire can be both fashionable and versatile, making it a must-have for every festive occasion.

Preity Zinta’s glam and makeup

Preity added accessories to her look. She paired the suit with large silver earrings, matching the ensemble perfectly. By keeping the focus on these striking earrings and forgoing other accessories, Preity allowed them to take center stage and enhance the overall elegance of her appearance.

The Veer Zara actress applied generous kohl and mascara to her eyes, a pink lipstick on her lips which added freshness to her face, defined her brows, and added a blush to her cheeks. Her adorable dimples and radiant smile added an extra sparkle to her look and served as the perfect finishing touch.

Preity Zinta might have taken a step back from the limelight, but whenever she attends an event or show, Preity never fails to captivate her fans with her stunning fashion choices. With her infectious smile and graceful manner, she always proves why she remains a beloved figure in the hearts of her fans.

