Preity Zinta drops gorgeous PIC from her first photoshoot; says 'I knew everything except...'

Preity Zinta, hailed as one of the most stunning actresses in the country, consistently mesmerizes her fans with her timeless beauty. The Veer Zaara actress is currently in India for the ongoing IPL 2024, and recently she took to Instagram and took a trip down memory lane by sharing a picture from her first photoshoot. The picture has definitely created nostalgia among her fans and followers.

Preity Zinta shares picture from her first photoshoot

Actress Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared a picture from her first photoshoot, she captioned it, "Was going through some old stuff n found this photo ! OMG !!! My first photo shoot ever… I was all of 20 & I thought I knew everything I needed to know about the world … except how to pose for a photo shoot #20yearoldme #memories #throwback #ting.

Take a look at Preity Zinta's first shoot picture here:

Netizens react to Preity Zinta's post

Fans were quick to engage in the comments section and shower affection on the actress. One fan remarked, "Innocence at its peak," while another expressed, "I've been watching you on TV since childhood, and you still look as you did back then." Another fan affectionately wrote, "Preeti Preeti lady...." and another complimented her as the "Dimple queen Miss Preity Zinta." One admirer commented, "Aging like fine wine," while another fan reminisced, "Gosh!! Irreplaceable PZ.. you are so lovely then and now, the prettiest... Rani Mukherjee and Preity era, our childhood memories of watching your songs, movies.. Preeti mam."

Preity Zinta is currently in India for the Indian Premier League 2024. The Koi Mil Gaya actress happens to be the owner of Kings XI Punjab team.

Preity Zinta's big screen comeback

According to a report from India Today, Preity Zinta was seen leaving a studio in Mumbai where she went for a look test today, January 24. Now, the same portal has learned exclusively from a source that the actress gave her look test for Sunny Deol starrer Lahore: 1947 , and the report also stated that she is most likely to make her comeback with this film.

