Mahesh Babu, Nani, and more South celebs wish fans a happy Ugadi

Ugadi 2024 has dawned upon us, ushering in a time of prosperity and joy for all those partaking in the festivities today. In celebration of this auspicious occasion, prominent personalities from the South have conveyed their warm wishes to one and all.

Notable figures such as Superstar Mahesh Babu and our beloved Natural Star Nani have graciously shared their heartfelt greetings with the public. Here are a few of the heartfelt Ugadi messages from these celebrities.

Ugadi wishes by celebrities

Mahesh Babu wishes everyone a Happy Ugadi

Superstar Mahesh Babu has consistently shown his punctuality in extending his wishes to his fans on significant occasions, and it appears that he has not deviated from this practice this time as well. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Guntur Kaaram actor expressed his heartfelt message, “Happy Ugadi to all! May the year ahead be a time of growth and new beginnings!”

Jr NTR extends his Ugadi wishes to followers

The young Tiger Jr NTR has graciously conveyed his warm Ugadi greetings to all today. In a written message, the RRR star expressed, “Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Sukhladi.”

Karthi extends a Happy Ugadi wish to everyone

Karthi conveys his heartfelt wishes to all and extends his greetings for Ugadi. In his message, he beautifully expresses, “May the new year usher in an abundance of happiness and prosperity to you and your family! Andarikki #Ugadi subakankshalu!”

Megastar Chiranjeevi extends his wishes

Megastar Chiranjeevi has also expressed his sincere wishes for his fans and followers on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. Taking to his X handle, the actor graciously conveyed his heartfelt Ugadi greetings in Telugu.

Nani shares wishes for Ugadi with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s new look

Natural Star Nani took the opportunity to extend his heartfelt Ugadi wishes to all his fans. In addition to the festive greetings, he unveiled a fresh look from his upcoming movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, featuring him alongside actor Sai Kumar. Along with the wishes, the actor captioned the post, “Ugadi greetings !! ME. Surya/Nani.”

More celebrity wishes on Ugadi

