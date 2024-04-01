6 Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji movies displaying their talent and chemistry

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are two of the most popular actors in Bollywood, celebrated for their immense talent and captivating on-screen presence. Their respective filmographies range from critically acclaimed masterpieces to box office successes. And together, they have charmed audiences with their effortless rapport and sizzling chemistry, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers. Let's take a nostalgic journey through some of the best Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji movies that continue to reign supreme even today.

6 Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji movies to entertain you:



1. Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021)

Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins

2 hours 18 mins IMDb Rating: 4.1/10

4.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Crime

Comedy/Crime Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh, Pankaj Tripathi

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh, Pankaj Tripathi Director: Varun V. Sharma

Varun V. Sharma Writer: Varun V. Sharma

Varun V. Sharma Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bunty Aur Babli 2, the latest installment in the Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji movie saga, serves as a sequel to the beloved 2005 film. The narrative follows the escapades of the retired con artists, Bunty and Babli, who find themselves compelled to return to their craft. Their mission is to outsmart a young, up-and-coming duo famous for their heists.

2. Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (2008)

Running Time: 2 hours 16 mins

2 hours 16 mins IMDb Rating: 5/10

5/10 Movie Genre: Fantasy/Comedy/Drama

Fantasy/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Rishi Kapoor, Ameesha Patel

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Rishi Kapoor, Ameesha Patel Director: Kunal Kohli

Kunal Kohli Writer: Kunal Kohli

Kunal Kohli Year of release: 2008

2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

A popular Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan movie, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic is a heartwarming tale of four young orphans who find themselves under the care of a man responsible for their parents' demise. As the children struggle with their grief and resentment towards him, a twist of fate brings an unexpected angel into their lives.

3. Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

2 hours 35 mins IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Sports/Comedy/Drama

Sports/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ali Haji, Angelina Idnani

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ali Haji, Angelina Idnani Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Writer: Habib Faisal

Habib Faisal Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

One of the most loved Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan movies is Ta Ra Rum Pum. The story centers around RV, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he catches the eye of a manager of a struggling racing car team. As he soars to success, RV finds love in Radhika. However, fate deals a cruel blow when RV faces a devastating accident, shattering his dreams.

4. Hum Tum (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours 22 mins

2 hours 22 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri, Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri, Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill Director: Kunal Kohli

Kunal Kohli Writer: Kunal Kohli, Siddharth Anand

Kunal Kohli, Siddharth Anand Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Hum Tum, Karan crosses paths with Rhea, a confident young woman, during a chance meeting on a flight. Initially, they end up disliking each other, but as destiny would have it, their lives become intertwined, leading to a series of unexpected encounters over the years. This romcom stands as one of the finest Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji movies.

5. LOC: Kargil (2003)

Running Time: 4 hours 15 mins

4 hours 15 mins IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama/History/War

Drama/History/War Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty

Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty Director: J.P. Dutta

J.P. Dutta Writer: J.P. Dutta

J.P. Dutta Year of release: 2003

2003 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

LOC Kargil is a cinematic portrayal of the historic Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan. In the movie, the Indian Army find themselves facing a critical mission: locating their patrol officers upon discovering that Pakistani troops have breached the Line of Control. An intense battle unfolds between the two nations. Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan did not star opposite each other in this film.

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins

3 hours 6 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2003

2003 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

In Kal Ho Naa Ho, Aman brings a ray of sunshine into the life of Naina, an MBA student with a broken family. As Naina finds herself drawn to him, Aman harbors a heartbreaking secret. Meanwhile, Naina's close friend Rohit tries to win her heart. This Bollywood film features a memorable cameo by Rani Mukerji in the song Maahi Ve, where she joins Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a mesmerizing dance sequence.

