Preity Zinta reviews 'gorgeous trio' Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's Crew; calls it 'joyride'

It’s been just 10 days and Rajesh A Krishnan’s Crew has already made its place in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films of 2024. As reported by Pinkvilla, the movie has succeeded in entering the Rs 100 crore club worldwide and is expected to make big money after Eid. While everyone is heaping praises on the team of the women-centric movie, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta also thoroughly enjoyed the comedy flick in a theatre. She was quick to pen her review of the movie on social media.

Preity Zinta reviews Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Crew

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon came together to promise the audience a non-stop entertainer and an unlimited dose of laughter with Rajesh A Krishnan’s Crew. The movie that has taken over the box office by storm is also receiving positive reviews from cinema lovers. Among them was acclaimed actress Preity Zinta who showered love on the cast and the makers for creating such a laugh riot.

Taking to Instagram, the Veer Zaara actress shared the poster of the movie and penned some positive words for the team. In her review, she called the female trio ‘talented and gorgeous’ and dubbed the film a ‘joyride’. Preity penned, “Absolutely loved watching the movie CREW in the theatre with the super talented & gorgeous trio of @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan & @kritisanon. Laughed & enjoyed every bit of it. Congratulations to the entire crew for this Joyride. Go check it out folks! It’s truly worth it. #Crew #Girlpower #Fun #ting”

Take a look:

Bollywood celebs review Rajesh A Krishnan’s Crew

After the theatrical release of the movie, many Bollywood celebs watched their peers in action and were impressed by the hard work and skills of the team. Taking to social media, Arjun Kapoor praised producers Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor. He wrote, “A flight worth taking. So proud of @rheakapoor for hitting it out of the park!!! Love that @ektarkapoor & rhea have formed a partnership that caters to a mainstream audience unapologetically. “@rajoosworld as a director to handle a heist comedy with subtle yet reaffirming assurity I'm performances and humor amazing job sir.”

He also lauded the talented trip of Bebo, Tabu, and Kriti. Without forgetting Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in his review, the Gunday actor shared, “@tabutiful just a genius actor who always knows exactly what to do even when she isn't saying anything she's saying it all. @kareenakapoorkhan aap toh front foot aake khel kar gaye ho on this one. Content and u both have killed it!!! @kritisanon to stand tall 'literally' & hold ur own while looking smashing as well... kudos to u!!! @diljitdosanjh aap aaye screen pe toh bahar aayi Presence and charm personified... @kapilsharma commendable for u to add ur presence to a different and unique role like this. anilskapoor what a playa the Producer and proud father... the journey continues with more films to make and stories to tell now.”

Arjun’s lady love and Bollywood star Malaika Arora also shared the film’s poster and exclaimed, “This crew is soaring n roaring at the box office. a supa fun ride #gurlpower all the way @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan @kritisanon… u ladies were awesome. @diljitdosanjh so so cool n endearing @rheakapoor bro.” Karisma Kapoor also gave a shoutout to her sister’s film and said that ‘This Crew Rocked’.

