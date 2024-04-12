PIC: Karan Johar remembers Yash Chopra as he rewatches Veer-Zaara, recalls designing for Shah Rukh Khan in film

Love him or hate him, but you can’t ignore Indian filmmaker Karan Johar. That’s because he has given the industry some iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the love for which only multiples. While he has a loyal fanbase who are inspired by his professional and personal life, KJo also looks up to some acclaimed artists in the industry such as director and producer Yash Chopra. Hence, when he recently re-watched the epic romantic drama film Veer-Zaara, he was overwhelmed to see his name on the credits.

Karan Johar remembers Yash Chopra on rewatching Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer-Zaara

It was in 1998 that Karan Johar became a director and writer for his debut award-winning movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Next came Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham followed by Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003. Even though he was flourishing as a filmmaker by then, KJo decided to turn designer for Veer-Zaara. The film's costumes were done by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra but Shah Rukh Khan’s costumes were specifically designed by Karan. Hence, when the end credits are rolled out in the movie, there’s a mention of him.

On April 11 when he rewatched that iconic love story directed and produced by Yash Chopra, he got emotional when he saw his name in the same credits as the ace filmmaker. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director took to his Instagram stories and expressed his thoughts. Sharing a screengrab of the credit that reads ‘Shah Rukh Khan’s costumes, Karan Johar’ he penned, “Was watching #veerzaara and remembered Yash uncle so much. Saw my credit as designer for @iamsrk and felt so excited to be a credit in a Yash Chopra film. So many memories,” he concluded tagging Manish.

Take a look:

Veer-Zaara is a tale of two distant lovers, Veer Pratap Singh (played by SRK) and Zaara Hayaat Khan (played by Preity Zinta). The Indian Air Force officer is kept behind bars for nearly 22 years until a human rights activist and lawyer Saamiya Siddiqui (played by Rani Mukerji) fights his case. He eventually is freed and reunited with his lover.

