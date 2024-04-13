Baisakhi 2024: Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and more celebs extend heartfelt wishes

This year, Baisakhi is being celebrated today on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend warm wishes with their fans and followers!

By Rajni Singh
Updated on Apr 13, 2024  |  01:17 PM IST |  4.5K
Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar
Picture Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Every year, people celebrate the joyful spring festival of Baisakhi with grandeur all over the country among Hindu, Sikh, and Buddhist communities. This year, it's on April 13. Also called Vaisakhi, the festival signals the start of the Punjabi and Sikh New Year and is celebrated mainly in North India, particularly in Punjab. It also kicks off the harvest season. On Baisakhi, Sikhs visit local Gurudwaras to participate in langar, where they prepare and distribute food to others. 

Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta and many more took to social media and extended warm and heartfelt wishes to their fans and followers.

Bollywood celebrities extend Baisakhi wishes

Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood and Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra has always been close to her roots and nevers fail to forget or extend wishes to fans and her followers on specials occasions. Chopra took to Instagram stories and shared a picture to extend Baisakhi wishes.

Check it out here: 

Picture Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Akshay Kumar

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star Akshay Kumar took to Instagram stories and dropped a simple yet sweet Baisakhi wish for his fans.

Check it out here: 

Picture Courtesy: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Preity Zinta

Actress Preity Zinta is currently in India with her husband for the ongoing IPL 2024 series. Zinta took to Instagram stories and shared a warm Baisakhi wish for her fans.

Check it out here: 

Picture Courtesy: Preity Zinta/Instagram

Sunny Deol

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol and a true Punjabi by heart never disappoints his fans. The actor took to Instagram stories and dropped a vided to extend Baisakhi wishes.

Check it out here: 

Picture Courtesy: Sunny Deol/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram stories and shared a warm and love-filled Baisakhi wish for his fans and followers. 

Check it out here: 

Picture Courtesy: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Yami Gautam

Mom-to-be Yami Gautam took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture to extend Baisakhi wishes to her fans and followers. 

Check it out here: 

Picture Courtesy: Yami Gautam/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Taking to Instagram stories, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared warm wishes and love on the auspicious day of Baisakhi.

Check it out here: 

Picture Courtesy: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram stories and extended heartfelt Baisakhi wishes to his fans and followers. 

Check it out here: 

Picture Courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram stories and shared a beautiful picture of herself along with a sweet Baisakhi wish for her fans.

Check it out here: 

Picture Courtesy: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Baisakhi, also called Vaisakhi, is celebrated with lots of excitement, especially in Punjab and Haryana. This year, Baisakhi falls on Saturday, April 13. The festival also commemorates the formation of the Khalsa Panth, a group of Sikh warriors. This tradition started in 1699 by the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh. 

Credits: Instagram
