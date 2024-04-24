Lahore 1947: Preity Zinta starts shooting for Sunny Deol starrer; drops BTS pics from sets

Preity Zinta is all set to share the screen with Sunny Deol in the next film, Lahore 1947. As the actress starts shooting for the movie, she drops some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set featuring director Rajkumar Santoshi.

Preity Zinta gives a peek into the sets of Lahore 1947

With her impeccable talent and dimpled smile, Preity Zinta is all set to return to the big screen with Rajkumar Santoshi’s next project, Lahore 1947. As Zinta kickstarts the shoot for the period drama, she drops fun BTS glimpses from the sets. The photo album opens with the clapboard of Aamir Khan Productions and the film and director’s name. It also mentions that the renowned Santosh Sivan is serving as the director of photography.

It’s followed by a selfie featuring Preity and Rajkumar Santoshi. Next up was a happy photo followed by a sign that reads ‘HMU base. No phones on set.’ Sharing the album, she penned, “On set for Lahore 1947 #newmovie #shoot #ting.”

Take a look:

When Aamir Khan announced his next project as a producer

Many weeks ago, the official handle of Aamir Khan’s production company shared a collaborative post with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi. In the post, they announced their collaboration for Lahore 1947. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

It read, “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings, a.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

The movie that stars Sunny Deol in the lead role is produced by Aamir Khan. Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will reunite after a long time with the upcoming period drama. It’s also the first time that Deol, Santoshi, and Khan will be collaborating. The movie also reportedly stars Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Sunny Deol's elder son Karan Deol.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan expresses excitement as Karan Deol gets cast in Lahore 1947; says he will 'nail it'