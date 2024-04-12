PICS: Salman Khan poses with fans; Arbaaz arrives with Sshura, Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta and more attend Sohail Khan’s Eid bash

On the occasion of Eid, actor-producer Sohail Khan hosted a soiree at his Mumbai residence and invited all his close ones to the intimate gathering. From his brothers Salman and Arbaaz to Animal star Bobby Deol, several Bollywood celebs arrived at the bash.

Bollywood stars attend Sohail Khan’s Eid party

The bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan brought his swag to the celebration. The Tiger 3 stars also made heads turn with his bright and multicolored pants that he paired with a plain black t-shirt. He also gave a special Eidi to his fans and posed with them for the paparazzi.

The parents of the Khan boys, Salim Khan and Helen also attended the party. While the actress wore a black suit to the party, actor and producer Salim Khan casual for the night

Next up was newly-wedded couple Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan who came hand-in-hand to the event. They were joined by Malaika Arora and Arbaaz’s son Arhaan Khan.

Animal star Bobby Deol looked dapper in his gray kurta pajama set. He brought his wife Tanya to the event. The couple was joined by actress Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough who twinned in black.

The sister of the Khan brothers, Arpita Khan came to the event with her husband Aayush Sharma. Actress Genelia Deshmukh was also spotted flaunting her million-dollar smile.

Just like Arpita and Aayush, Suniel Shetty was also at a star-studded wedding reception earlier before he came for Sohail’s event. Joining him is actor and Neha Dhupia’s husband Angad Bedi.

Other celebs who arrived at the Eid party were social media sensation Orry, actress and model Lulia Vantur, Javed Jaffrey’s daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey, actress and Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri, her parents Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

