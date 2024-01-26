Fashion Face-Off: Ananya Panday vs Aditi Rao Hydari: Who wore the pastel green co-ord better?

Hey, fashionistas! The internet is bursting with style clashes, and at present it's all about green co-ord ensembles. The exquisite Ananya Panday recently shared some amazing photos in her vivid outfit, which reminded us of the gorgeous Aditi Rao Hydari's similar style.

The green co-ord suit has set the stage for a fashion showdown, leaving us all keen to see who wore it best. With both of these fashion titans bringing their A-game, this will be an epic fight of style and panache. So prepare to dive deep into this fascinating fashion fight. Who will be recognized as the supreme green goddess? Stay tuned until the end.

Ananya Panday’s green co-ord with blazer

The ever-gorgeous Ananya Panday recently went out in a stunning pastel green co-ord ensemble. This gorgeous combo consisted of a waistcoat-style shirt and matching patterned shorts, giving a whimsical and stylish appearance.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress elevated her outfit by overlaying it with a patterned jacket that cost Rs 15,000. Talking about making a statement: she easily pulled off this fashion-forward look by arranging her hair in loose, wavy curls and adding a touch of glamor with sparkling makeup.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s green co-ord with bodysuit

Aditi Rao Hydari, the epitome of elegance, previously wore the same coordinated ensemble recently worn by Ananya Panday. This chic outfit featured a waistcoat-style top paired with matching shorts for a polished look.

Aditi took it to the next level by wearing a transparent mesh bodysuit beneath the co-ord. Talk about increasing the allure! This full-sleeved bodysuit not only complimented the abstract design of the co-ord but also cost Rs. 5,500.

Aditi Rao Hydari easily demonstrated her great fashion sense by adding her own touch to this trendy attire.

Who do you think wore it best? Only scrolling down will tell.

The Final Verdict

Aditi Rao Hydari and Ananya Panday's take on Monokrom's co-ord set showed contrasting elegance with stylish twists. Both stunning stars shone in the outfits, making it hard to choose a clear winner.

Aditi’s sheer bodysuit added some edge to the look, while Ananya’s blazer overlay provided the perfect finishing touch.

After considerable thought, Ananya Panday took the title for her faultless execution and outstanding elegance. But now it is your turn, fashion fanatics. We would like to hear from you in the comments box below. Who do you think nailed the look? Share your thoughts, and let the fashion-related discussion get started.

