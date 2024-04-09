With wedding invitations pouring in, the festive season is nigh. But amidst the joyous chaos, a familiar concern arises: what to wear? Fear not, fashion enthusiasts! For a touch of the best wedding guest dresses inspiration, look no further than Bollywood's divas. Celebrated for their glamorous and show-stopping ensembles, these beloved fashion icons are undoubtedly experts in the art of wedding guest dressing.

From Deepika Padukone’s classy black gown and Kiara Advani’s ice blue piece to Janhvi Kapoor’s floral-inspired statement dress, Alia Bhatt’s heavily embellished ensemble, and others, let’s just dive right in and take a proper glance at these best wedding guest gowns for some fashion inspiration.

Advertisement

11 Bollywood actresses-approved best wedding guest dresses for 2024:

Deepika Padukone in black dress:

If you’re looking for a great summer wedding guest dress and love to wear all things contemporary, Deepika’s piece is for you. She recently made a case for coquette aesthetic in a classy black gown, created by none other than Gauri and Nainika. This sleeveless ball gown-like dress had a corseted silhouette, a well-plated design, and a free-flowing style that added some drama to her movements.

Disha Patani in white slip dress:

If you want to look awesome in great minimalistic wedding guest attire, this one’s for you. Disha recently wore a white long slip dress which was just the most fiery and fabulous piece. This satin gown with broad straps, a backless style, and a plunging neckline was just the hottest piece ever. It perfectly accentuated her curves, making us fall head over heels in love. We love the exceptional wedding guest outfit. It would make a great casual wedding guest dress.

Kiara Advani in frosty ice-blue dress:

If you like to wear a unique wedding guest dress and love the spotlight, Kiara’s piece would be a great pick for you. Kiara Advani recently wore a beautiful ice-blue gown with a frosted feeling to it, and we loved that. The strapless gown had fiery cut-outs down the waist with a fitted silhouette that helped the diva flaunt her well-toned figure. The super hit side slit was also just perfect.

Ananya Panday in fiery red dress:

If you love to flaunt it all with a formal dress code, this classy piece is literally made for you. Ananya Panday flaunted her fashion fabulousness recently, in a classy and vibrant red gown that was just the hottest. This strapless red gown had a plunging neckline with a super sassy cut-out design at the waist that looked just amazing. Even the long front slit was just the most unique twist, and we loved it.

Alia Bhatt in embellished gold dress:

Alia Bhatt is a true fashion queen, and her Cleopatra-inspired embellished gold dress with intricate embroidery and a unique design is proof of the same. We love the incomparable style of the sleeveless piece with a deep and alluring neckline that spells all things glamorous. This statement-worthy dress is the ideal wedding guest attire if you like to be extra with formal gowns.

Kareena Kapoor in sculpted black dress:

Kareena Kapoor Khan always picks the best pieces and her inspiring black gown is proof of the same. This sculpted and strapless gown highlighted the diva’s curves while giving her enviable figure a chance to shine bright. We love the unique Gaurav Gupta piece. It would be the best wedding guest attire for you if you like to be bold and beautiful for wedding parties.

Nora Fatehi in sparkly silver dress:

Nora Fatehi’s starry silver gown is the best piece for women who like to look like superstars. This super hot ensemble with an off-the-shoulder style, a thigh-high side slit, a plunging neckline, a fitted silhouette, backless allure, and a shimmery design, is every modern fashionista’s dream. This is exactly what makes it the best wedding guest dress if you love to sparkle and shine.

Janhvi Kapoor in bodycon black dress:

Janhvi Kapoor’s unique fashion choices are always inspiring just like her recent black-based gown with an incomparable multicolored floral design that elevated it to sheer perfection. This beautiful strapless tube dress-like gown was also laden with sequin work and had an elegant train that made it the best floral wedding guest dress. If you like floral print, this one’s for you.

Mouni Roy in sheer corseted white dress:

Mouni Roy’s fashion sense always inspires modern fashionistas, and her white sheer gown is quite literally eight out of our dreams. This strapless gown with sequin work and a stylish corseted silhouette was just amazing. It had a wrap-like skirt that created a train that trailed behind the diva as she walked ahead with grace. This would be a great spring wedding guest dress.

Rashmika Mandanna in shimmery dress:

Rashmika recently wore a floor-length black gown that reminded up of shimmery stars in the night sky. This glamorous gown with a plunging off-the-shoulder neckline and a magical body-hugging and pleated style serves old Hollywood charm, and we’re frankly speechless at the sight of it. The matching sheer gloves are also just perfect. This would be the best wedding guest attire for black-loving fashionistas.

Tamannaah Bhatia in pink and purple dress:

Tamannaah Bhatia loves to wear vibrant colors and her recent dual-colored gown was proof of the same. She slayed in a pink and purple color-blocked gown with a strapless design and a sexy thigh-high slit was just all things femme and fabulous. We also loved how beautifully this piece accentuated the diva’s curves, making it ideal wedding guest attire for basically every modern diva who loves a bit of sass with strapless styles.

So, are you feeling inspired to ace wedding guest attire with an incomparably trendy wedding guest dress that is right for you?

Which one of these celebrity-approved gowns is your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash’s vacation wear collection proves that simplicity is always the best choice