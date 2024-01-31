Madhuri Dixit changes the saree game with her brightest color-blocked drape worth Rs 75K; take cues

Guess who still rules the fashion world? Madhuri Dixit, the amazing actress of the 90s. Although her limited film appearances, she consistently makes news for her exquisite design sense. And this time she has provided us with a gorgeous look and her contagious grin.

Brace yourselves, because the stunning Madhuri Dixit is about to make your heart go "dhak dhak" with her most recent fashion statement. So sit back, scroll down, and prepare to be astounded by the Total Dhamaal actress' impeccable choice in fashion.

Madhuri Dixit's bright saree ensemble

Madhuri Dixit just walked out in a stunning traditional look. She wore a color-blocked saree combination that looked absolutely nothing short of angelic. The saree, with a golden gota patti border, had beautiful bandhani work on a vivid purple fabric.

And the elaborately adorned blouse piece that went wonderfully with the saree. This stunning wear was created by Raw Mango, and the price tag is a hefty Rs 75,000. However, Madhuri Dixit's style choices are worth it.

Madhuri Dixit's regal accessory style

Let's go to the icing on the cake: Madhuri Dixit's stunning Purab Paschim by Ankit Khullar accessories. These earrings were the ideal complement to her outfit's stunning accents, adding an added touch of elegance. Her round earrings, golden necklace, and kada were all embellished with brilliant and radiant stones, producing a stunning dazzle.

Advertisement

And that is not all, guys. The necklace also included uncut stones, which added a distinctive and creative element to the design as a whole. Madhuri understands how to dress like a diva. Her jewelry, with each meticulously chosen piece, took her traditional ensemble to a new level of elegance.

More about hair and makeup...

The Devdas fame's hair and makeup enhanced her traditional look by incorporating further aspects of tradition. Makeup artist Billy Manik did his wonders, providing her a glowy yet luminous finish base which left her skin appear immaculate. To get a more natural look, she avoided kohl and instead used a single stroke of eyeliner to finish her eye makeup. And the bright pink lipstick provided a flash of color.

Dixit's desi sensibilities were elevated with her bun hairdo, masterfully fashioned by hairdresser Madhuri Nakhale. The tresses were delicately fashioned in a sloppy bun, with softly curled flicks left loosely on her face, giving her the ideal balance of elegance and playfulness. We can safely claim that Madhuri Dixit managed to make our heart skip a beat.

Madhuri Dixit's flawless traditional look was styled to perfection by Mohit Rai, while Visual Affairs Photography captured her prettiest grin on camera.

Did you love this look as much as we did? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: This NEW celeb obsession in fashion is set to take over soon; Sonam Kapoor to Rashmika Mandanna