This NEW celeb obsession in fashion is set to take over soon; Sonam Kapoor to Rashmika Mandanna

Move over, fashion fads; there's a new trend sweeping the Bollywood fashion scene. It all began in January 2024, when the lovely Sunny Leone appeared wearing a statement-making ear cuff item. And just like that, the floodgates erupted, with not one, but two other Bollywood stars donning similar eye-catching accessories.

It's reasonable to assume that the blossoming accessory trend is in bloom. So what are you waiting for now? Dive in to check out who is responsible for this trend's emergence.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor looked amazing on the red carpet at the Fighter screening, wearing an asymmetric hem shirt and wide-legged pants. Her sparkling golden ear cuff accessories, however, were the true stage stealers. Sonam's sleek open hairdo with a side parting highlighted her ear cuffs. It was the actual start of a fashionable trend, and she easily raised the standard for all fashion fans out there.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone looked stunning in a seductive cut-out black dress in early January 2024. What truly drew our focus were her flawlessly coordinated earcuffs. The combination of black and gold was nothing short of spectacular. It seemed like a fashion dream come true. This new fashion trend is definitely worth keeping an eye out for.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, the OG national crush, has joined the ear cuff bandwagon. Rashmika looked stunning in her recent photos, wearing silver-toned ear cuffs that precisely matched the hue of her distinctive dress. Rashmika chose the silver accent over the golden glam worn by Sonam and Sunny. The silver ear cuffs brought extra pizzazz to her appearance and perfectly complemented her overall feel.

If you're wondering where you can acquire those trendy ear cuffs, we've got the scoop. These statement-making accessories are from Alasa Jewels and cost just Rs 2,500.

You may now embrace the celebrity-approved trend without breaking the bank. So, what are you waiting for? Get your hands on these ear cuffs.

Each of them nailed the earcuff trend in their own distinct manner, making it difficult to pick a favorite. Nevertheless, if we had to choose one, Sonam Kapoor's style stood out. She easily combined her open haircut with the popular ear cuffs, and the outcome was simply stylish and trendy. Pulling off the ear cuffs with an open hairdo is difficult, but Sonam made it look simple.

Her perfect attire, along with the eye-catching ear cuffs, created a true fashion statement.

Who do you think nailed the look, and why? Please share your response and reasons in the comments area below.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's floral cargo pants take centre stage as she promotes Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya