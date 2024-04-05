Malaika Arora is a true fashion icon who constantly serves fashion fabulousness with her fashion-forward ensembles. Whether it’s at an event, a prestigious party, or just at the airport, the diva goes above and beyond to serve fashion finesse with all of her looks. Keeping up with this reputation, she recently wore a classy all-white ethnic ensemble that has us gasping.

Let’s zoom in and take a detailed glance at the all-white ethnic ensemble that Malaika Arora wore today, to better understand the Pataakha actress’ airport-ready style.

Malaika Arora’s head-to-toe white ethnic ensemble:

The Dabangg actress looked gorgeous in an all-white ethnic ensemble that spelled fashion perfection. The pretty outfit featured a long and oversized white kurta with puffed-up and elasticated 3/4th sleeves.

The calf-length piece also had a sophisticated deep and alluring V-shaped neckline and the edges of her sleeves, which were beautifully laden with delicate embroidery with intricate mirror work. The beautiful kurta was further elevated with multicolored work all over it, which made us gasp.

The Housefull actress paired it with matching sheer white ankle-length pants with the same embroidery at its edges. The wide-legged silhouette of the high-waisted pants was all things comfortable and classy, as well.

The Housefull 2 actress completed this sassy ensemble with matching white flat sandals that gave her outfit a laid-back and chill aesthetic. We loved the diva’s easy, breezy, and classy look. She proved that less can be more with a good mixture of poise and confidence. We’re taking notes!

Malaika Arora’s flawless accessories, hairstyle, and makeup look:

Malaika also elevated her elegant ethnic ensemble with a classy Orange Louis Vuitton Capucines MM bag, which came with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 6,95,000. The chic bag featured a flap which can be worn two ways i.e. outside to reveal a Monogram Flower as well as inside to display the iconic LV Initials. We’re totally obsessed with this wise and luxurious choice.

However, Arora kept her accessories minimalistic. The list included black dark-tinted sunglasses and a silver wristwatch with a matching statement-worthy ring. She also opted for an effortlessly manageable, elegant, sleek, and, straight hairstyle with a middle parting for this airport look.

On the other hand, the diva flaunted her natural beauty with her natural-looking makeup look with a touch of blush and nourishing lip balm. Although, we believe that the highlight of her look was her incomparable smile, don’t you agree?

What did you think of Malaika Arora’s classy outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

