Malaika Arora is one of the most beloved fashion icons in Bollywood. She consistently goes out of her way to serve fashion statements that render us speechless. This is perhaps because she loves to take risks with her fashion choices.

She goes for the unpredictable picks that always keep us on the edge of our seats. Much like today, when the diva wore an effortless chic and cool white dress that was just so fabulous.

So, what’s the wait for? Why don’t we zoom in and take a more detailed glance at the Happy New Year actress' OOTD to better understand Malaika Arora's modern and inspiring fashion statement?

Malaika Arora left us speechless in a sassy black-and-white outfit:

The Pataakha starlet consistently attracts attention with her unique fashion choices. She recently showcased her style talent by donning an elegant black-and-white ensemble that exuded monochromatic allure.

The chic attire showcased a white Miu Miu maxi dress adorned with intricate embroidery, perfectly complementing the Housefull actress. This floor-length dress boasted slender spaghetti straps and a daring V-shaped neckline, adding a touch of allure. The dress's yoke featured the brand's iconic logo, elevating the effortless and breezy outfit to a new level of luxury.

The piece, worth approximately Rs. 3,17,208, was cinched at the waist to accentuate the Dabangg actress' oh-so-enviable curves while the well-formed pleated design with a free-flowing silhouette was just amazing. We also love how the dress elongated Arora's legs. She completed the outfit with contrasting black flat sandals. These sandals were a great choice as they perfectly matched her choice of accessories.

Malaika Arora’s accessories, makeup look, and hairstyle were just flawless:

The accessories list included dark-tinted black sunglasses and her iconic Hermès Black Negonda Garden Party tote bag, which is approximately worth Rs. 3,65,439. She also added a beautiful gold wristwatch and a fabulous chunky necklace with a heart-shaped charm. These picks perfectly enhanced her whole ensemble as well. We love how her outfit's vibe of understated elegance speaks volumes here.

However, the fact that Malla was able to carry this simple dress with such panache and confidence was the highlight of the whole look. She also went with an effortlessly manageable sleek and straight hairstyle along with a minimalistic makeup look with some blush, highlighter, and the prettiest red lipstick. Also, let's not miss out on her matching red manicured nails—a very wise choice indeed!

With this outfit, Arora has truly proven that the "less is more" approach actually works. We're totally taking notes, aren't you?

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora's OOTD? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

