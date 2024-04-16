It’s time to say ta-ta to the denim and embrace the power of a pair of leather pants. They have become a staple in Bollywood fashion, and for good reason. These statement-worthy pants are edgy, and versatile, and can instantly elevate any outfit beyond all measure. Whether you're aiming for a chic and classy look, a sexy and stylish look, or a bold and dramatic one, there's a leather pants outfit for every modern fashionista. Plus, every incomparable and cool leather pants outfit is pure perfection at play.

From the classy Deepika Padukone, and the stylish Kiara Advani to the elegant Alia Bhatt, and more, the magic of leather pants has been proven by even the most stylish divas of Bollywood. So, why don’t we check out 9 celebrity-inspired leather pants outfits that are guaranteed to leave you with some style tips to up your fashion-forward game?

9 times Bollywood actresses inspired us with their leather pants outfits

Deepika Padukone in leather tights:

Body-hugging and ankle-length leather pants are always a great way to accentuate your curves to sheer perfection. They also look great with oversized silhouette which is exactly what Deepika Padukone did with her outfit. She paired black leather tights with a long and oversized full-sleeved top with a sophisticated high neckline. We love this stylish ensemble.

Kiara Advani’s classy leather pants:

Classy and timeless ankle-length leather leggings with a lower waist always contour the body perfectly while giving you that perfectly desired hourglass figure. This is clearly visible in Kiara Advani’s outfit with a corseted cropped top with sleek straps and a plunging neckline and ankle-length leather pants that were beyond just cool and classy. Gotta love this black leather pants outfit.

Alia Bhatt in ruched leather pants:

Ruched leather pants with a rather wide-legged and comfortably cool silhouette that looks just like athleisure wear joggers. The overall layered silhouette of these pants is also fun to carry. That is exactly what can be viewed with Alia Bhatt’s outfit. She paired black leather joggers with a white cap-sleeved crop top that was all things cool and chic. We’re obsessed with this cute leather pants outfit.

Kriti Sanon’s textured leather pants:

Textured leather pants are just all things classy. They have a glossy sheen with stylish designs that basically have the power to elevate any outfit. Kriti Sanon although, went a few steps ahead and paired these pants with a matching strapless and body-hugging corset that looked just incomparable. We love the edgy and super-seductive style of this stylish leather pants outfit.

Nora Fatehi in harem-like leather pants:

Harem pants are always comfortable and classy, and their puffed-up and pretty ankle-length style is also a bonus addition. Leather harem pants are all the more incomparably fun. Nora Fatehi paired these stylish pants with a matching black leather corset with a sleeveless halter and plunging neckline. We love the classy ensemble.

Ananya Panday’s wide-legged leather pants:

Wide-legged and comfortably cool as well as long leather pants are all things amazing. But they have a rather fitted silhouette at the waist which perfectly contours modern divas’ enviable bodies. Ananya Panday’s classy neon outfit showed these pants paired with a bralette-like crop top was just undeniably fresh and fun. We loved the diva’s unique ensemble.

Mouni Roy in green flared leather pants:

Flared leather pants are really cool not just because they look amazing but also feel comfortable and look supremely classy. Mouni Roy paired her green floor-length, low-waisted, and wide-legged style leather pants with a cream satin cropped top with a plunging neckline and puffed-up balloon sleeves with a ruched wrap-around style. We love how the outfit has a beautiful contrast of silhouettes.’

Suhana Khan in chic black leather pants:

Timeless black faux leather pants are always the answer to every fashion-forward fashionista’s need. Suhana Khan also proved that these pants are Gen-Z-approved, as well. She paired these black ankle-length pants with a sleeveless and body-hugging beige bodysuit that looked just all things amazing. Her casual leather pants outfit was beyond fresh, femme, and just fabulous.

Malaika Arora’s drooping leather pants:

Leather pants that have a droopy design that is always unique and interesting. Malaika Arora proved this by pairing her classy pants with a well-tailored white shirt with a collared neckline and a black bowtie. She layered it with a slightly oversized and embroidered metallic gold blazer. She also added black heels to complete the look, and we’re totally obsessed with this leather pants for women outfit.

So, we’re sure that this article gave you a better idea about what to wear with leather pants. Are you feeling inspired to give the timelessly stylish leather apparel outfits a try, this season?

Which one of these celebrity-approved leather pants outfits is your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

