Disha Patani, a well-known Bollywood actress, has a unique fashion sense that stands out from the crowd. She often wears coordinated outfits that are adorned with sequins and metallic materials, making her look glamorous and ready for any party or event. Her outfits are designed to flatter her figure and capture attention, ensuring that she is always the center of attention wherever she goes.

From sequinned pieces to metallic sets, Disha Patani looks amazing in everything she wears. So, why don’t we zoom in and take a closer and more detailed glance at the Welcome 3 actress’ shimmery co-ord sets for some party-ready fashion inspiration?

Disha Patani’s 6 shimmery co-ord sets that left us gushing

Green metallic co-ord set:

The Yodha actress recently wore an exceptionally stylish green co-ord set made of a rather shimmery metallic material. This fabulous statement set from Poster Girl featured a cowl-neck sleeveless crop top with a trendy backless design, paired with a long fitted skirt with a sultry side slit. We loved it!

Sequinned black co-ord set:

The Baaghi 2 actress always looks bewitching in black, which was proven when she wore a black sequin-laden co-ord set created by none other than fashion maven Tarun Tahiliani. The intricate nature-inspired embroidery on the halter-neck crop top with a matching slit-cut long skirt was just amazing. We'll never get over this one.

Sparkly bright red co-ord set:

The Kalki 2898 AD actress recently wore a red and radical co-ord set that was elegant, exquisite, and just spectacular. This sparkly and glistening co-ord set spelled party perfection. It featured a crop top with a plunging cowl neckline paired with a matching mini-skirt with a side slit. We're speechless!

Floral blush pink co-ord set:

The Kung Fu Yoga actress always looks the prettiest in pink. She recently made a case for this by serving flower power perfection in a stunningly beautiful co-ord set created by none other than Ritika Mirchandani. This set featured a strapless bralette made of appliqué flowers paired with a long pink sequinned skirt with a side slit. We're taking notes.

Red bedazzled co-ord set:

The Malang actress is all things bold and beautiful, and her sophisticated and bedazzled red co-ord set was the perfect choice for party season. This statement piece featured a sequinned bralette-like crop top with a deep, plunging neckline and tiny droplets. This was paired with a long shimmery skirt that had a side slit. We adored the magical outfit.

Pretty pinkalicious co-ord set:

The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress always serves Barbie-core beauty in the femme and fabulous hues of pink. This was recently visible in a chic co-ord set with a bralette-like halter-neck crop top featuring a plunging neckline. This was paired with glistening sheer baby pink pants with a wrapped-up design. We're totally mesmerized!

So, are you as obsessed with these mesmerizing statement-worthy ensembles as we are?

Which one of Disha Patani’s shimmery co-ord sets is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

