Malaika Arora, one of Bollywood’s most fashionable divas is known for her ability to always be on trend with everything that she chooses to wear. The talented diva knows how to carry herself with a unique sophistication, charm, confidence, and panache which makes all of her oh-so-stylish ensembles simply incomparable. This was true for her recent vibrant and sequin-laden ensemble as well. After all, with Maneka Harisinghani’s styling and Malaika’s presence, how can an outfit not be fire?

So, why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at the Pataakha actress, Malaika Arora’s astonishing sequinned green ensemble that left us gasping and gushing for more.

Malaika Arora looks seriously fiery in a classy green gown

The beautiful Housefull actress’ recent vibrant and exceptionally sexy look featured a sleeveless body-hugging gown, from Atelier Zuhra, which was thoroughly laden with sequin work. The super classy gown ended up highlighting and accentuating the talented actress’ oh-so-enviable curves. The green masterpiece worn by the talented Dabangg 2 actress also had a high neckline that added layers of sophistication to her super fiery ensemble. It’s quite safe to say that we’re obsessed with the simply gorgeous actress’ unique and stylish outfit.

The beautiful Dil Se actress’ gorgeous gown legit looked like a dream as she walked ahead in sheer confidence. The lower half of the slice of excellence had a sheer light pastel green fabric towards the very end that also extended into an elegant train that beautifully trailed behind the diva as she gracefully walked ahead. The Housefull 2 actress’ gorgeous gown had a modernized mermaid tail-like style that added to its overall style and allure. The gown helped the beautiful actress flaunt her supremely toned figure while making us fall in love with her bold and elegant sense of style.

Malaika Arora’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were also on fleek

Malaika chose to complete her ensemble with matching see-through heels for this exclusive and vibrant gown. These added a layer of harmonious appeal to her seriously stylish aesthetic, making us fall head over heels in love. Arora also chose to take the minimalistic route while accessorizing her super sexy ensemble, with matching dangling earrings with crystals and beads and matching statement rings, from Farah Khan World. These pieces added the much-needed bling to her classy ensemble. She also added a matching sheer scarf on her neck which seems to work well by mimicking the flow of the classy train of the gown. However, adding such elements to an already fitted gown isn’t the most comfortable idea, don’t you agree?

The incomparable actress’ hairstyle and makeup look was also visibly on point. Malaika chose to tie her dark tresses up and style them into a high and sleek bun that made sure that her face was visible. The diva also chose to leave out flicks styled into soft curls on both sides of the diva’s pretty face which framed her face to sheer perfection. On the other hand, she also chose to go for a rather subtle yet glamorous makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle brown eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, and the perfect nude-colored lipstick, which perfectly elevated her ensemble.

So, what do you think of Malaika Arora’s beyond-classy green gown? Are you as obsessed as we are? Would you like to wear something like this for an upcoming party? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

