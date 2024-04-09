Pooja Hegde looks like a ray of sunshine in bright yellow mini-dress

As summer is just around the corner, Bollywood celebrities are setting the trend for cool and chic summer fashion with several bright colors on their palette. Churning out her first summer look of the season is Pooja Hegde, who turned heads wearing a bright yellow mini-dress. The actress looked like a ray of sunshine in her outfit!

Pooja Hegde’s bright yellow dress

Pooja Hegde is a true fashionista at heart, which is why she always remains on the radar of fashion critics. This time, she switched into summer styling mode by donning a yellow mini dress by Rachel Gilbert, giving us legit summer vibes. Her yellow dress featured an A-line silhouette, adding a fun and modern touch to her look.

The strapless dress was adorned with a soft textured bow draped at the front, which served as the main highlight of her outfit. The structured bow was worn as a sleeve, adding a unique and eye-catching element to her ensemble. Her dress is fitted under bust which skims over the waist A-line skirt. Pooja’s yellow dress is perfect for sunny summer days, and the color of Pooja’s dress is vibrant, staying relevant to the seasonal color palette.

Pooja’s accessories and glam

Pooja’s accessory game was also quite strong with her yellow dress. She added a touch of bling with gold hoop earrings and gold rings, along with yellow ballerina flats. The Houseful 4 actress kept her makeup simple, applying a little kohl to her eyes and using minimal mascara to achieve soft curls for her lashes.

She applied light golden eyeshadow and glossy lipstick. She added blush and highlighter to her cheeks and left her hair open. Pooja’s dress is perfect for a summer brunch or girls’ day out. We are definitely taking notes from Pooja on how to rock that hot summer girl this season.

Pooja Hegde is often seen sporting looks that capture the essence of the season. Sometimes in breezy dresses, sometimes in pop colors, the Beast actress excels at shining with her sartorial choices. Her latest picks show us how to stay stylish and comfortable, repeatedly proving she is a force to be reckoned with in fashion.

