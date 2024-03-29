It’s time to bid adieu to basic and boring blouse designs to make way for the hottest trend of the moment. Stylish deep backless blouse designs are having a major moment, and we don’t think it gets any hotter than this one. Inspired by Bollywood's leading ladies, these daring and dazzling looks are perfect for adding a touch of Bollywood glamor to your next ethnic wear ensemble.

From Deepika Padukone's halter neck blouse and Kiara Advani's chic black design to Rakul Preet Singh’s pastel piece, why don’t we get wowed by the top 13 celebrity-approved hot backless blouse designs making waves in Bollywood fashion, for some wedding wear inspiration?

13 super stylish celebrity-approved backless blouse designs

Deepika Padukone’s halter blouse:

Deepika Padukone recently wore a classy black and white monochromatic Sabyasachi saree. This was paired with a halter neck and a backless blouse that gave the ensemble a rather modern vibe.

The chic blouse was also tied at the back to make the Indian outfit look beyond hot. We loved the alluring style of this backless blouse with knot. This fashion trend makes the perfect choice for weddings.

Rakul Preet Singh’s elegant pastel blouse:

The new bride, Rakul Preet Singh wore a spectacular pastel-colored lehenga set by Gopi Vaid Designs, recently. This chic piece looked all things femme and fabulous.

It was paired with a matching blouse with mirror work. The tasseled style and sweetheart neckline of the blouse were just gorgeous. We adored the unique backless blouse patterns.

Karisma Kapoor’s cut-out blouse:

Karisma Kapoor wore a festive-ready red and gold Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree, a while back. This piece with intricate gold embroidery was elevated with a sassy backless blouse that gave it a modern touch.

This unique cap-sleeved blouse was lined with gold work and it had a circle-shaped cut-out style at the back which looked super sexy. We love the deep backless blouse.

Alia Bhatt’s delicate droplet blouse:

Alia Bhatt recently made a case for neutral colors as she wore an incomparably classy pristine white saree. The delicate yellow and green branches printed on the saree were overpowered by its white blouse.

This deep backless blouse with delicate pearl droplets was super pretty and went very well with such delicate designs for a saree. Love the modern drape’s sassy style and sexy blouse design.

Kiara Advani’s chic black blouse:

Kiara Advani made onlookers gasp as she wore a beautiful black and white lehenga set. The bralette-like black blouse of the set was elevated with a black shimmery sequinned design.

The tie-up style of the lehenga blouse with tassels was super elegant. We love the backless blouse design for saree. This monochromatic ethnic and elegant wedding outfit was just perfect for social gatherings.

Ananya Panday’s bralette-like blouse:

Ananya Panday recently wore an incomparable champagne gold Tarun Tahiliani saree. This sheer saree, with silver embroidery and pearls, was paired with an enchanting bralette-like ivory blouse.

With a structured style and a deep as well as plunging neckline with sleek straps, the sequin-laden blouse was just incomparable. We love hot backless blouse designs like these.

Janhvi Kapoor’s jeweled blouse:

Janhvi Kapoor recently wore a bejeweled lehenga set which had a unique and regal-looking dark green hue but it was the designer blouse that spelled all things glamorous.

The bralette-like blouse of this set had an alluring and plunging neckline with super hot cut-outs on both sides. The blouse also had a backless jewel-crusted design that looked beyond fiery. We love the deep backless blouse.

Kriti Sanon’s vibrant tie-up blouse:

Kriti Sanon recently wore a vibrant dark pink saree from Ekaya Banaras. This luxurious saree, with green edges, was paired with a matching pink strapless blouse.

This tube-top-like blouse with an alluring plunging neckline spelled all things amazing. The backless blouse with knot was a total work of art, and we adore it.

Sonam Kapoor's asymmetrical blouse:

The experimental fashion queen Sonam Kapoor always serves fashion goals. And one of the backless blouses worn by her caught our eye.

The blouse had a basic round neck and full sleeves which gave it a rather sophisticated look. The blouse also featured a breezy low cut-out, which made this backless style appealing yet unique.

Nora Fatehi's corseted tie-up blouse:

Who doesn't like corsets? Well, its body-hugging fit makes every diva go la la over it. And, here Nora Fatehi served another modern corset-like backless blouse that had us totally swooning.

Tarun Tahiliani's nude-hued beautiful saree already did justice to the whole look and the corset-fitted blouse literally upped her fashion game. We love the deep backless blouse.

Rashmika Mandanna's mirror work blouse:

Rashmika Mandanna’s saree game is always worth checking out. While promoting her film Animal, she wore the gorgeous saree which was paired with a gasp-worthy halter neck blouse,

This blouse featured mirror work, while the Arpita Mehta drape had our hearts smitten. The mirror work-encrusted neckline was also just perfect. We loved this backless blouse.

Pooja Hegde's hot and strappy blouse:

Pooja Hegde recently spelled her magic in a sultry black saree, which was a custom Jade by Monica and Karishma piece. This ensemble was elevated with a matching black backless blouse.

This classy blouse with an alluring neckline was just perfect. The stunning piece hung nicely with the delicate doris tied at the back. We are gasping over this deep backless blouse.

Disha Patani’s sleek pristine white blouse:

Disha Patani recently turned heads by wearing a pristine white saree that made our hearts skip a beat. The custom Ohaila Khan saree was paired with a sleek blouse which was a piece of modern art.

This backless blouse’s straps were all decorated with crystal embellishments which gave the outfit some much-needed bling factor. The alluring deep backless blouse design will be great for divas at weddings.

So, have these incomparable celebrity-approved backless blouse designs managed to inspire you for the wedding season and other special events?

Which one of these backless saree blouses do you think is the best blouse backless design? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

