Shahid Kapoor reveals his ‘Aaj ka mood’ as he drops intense BTS pic from Deva sets; fans are impressed

Shahid Kapoor is one of the remarkable actors in Bollywood. He made a striking comeback in the rom-com genre with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-starring Kriti Sanon earlier this year. The film attracted a great response at the box office and significant attention from the fans as well. Now, going further, he will be next seen in the highly-anticipated Deva.

On various occasions, he has been igniting excitement amongst fans by sharing tantalizing glimpses from the sets of Deva. Now, yet again, the actor left all his fans to go gaga as he dropped another behind the scenes picture from the movie sets describing his mood for today.

Shahid Kapoor drops BTS photo from the sets of Deva

Today, on April 19, a while back, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a monochromatic picture on his Instagram handle. In the photo, he was seen sitting inside what appears to be a truck. Carrying a fierce look, he was wearing stylish eyeglasses while looking away from the camera.

Take a look:

Fans react to the post

Just minutes after the post was shared, fans swamped the actor’s comments section reacting to it. The excitement for the film amongst fans is palpable that is clearly visible as a fan wrote, “Deva definitely has some special vibe,” another fan wrote, “Stop sharing Deva BTS. We can't wait for it,”

A third fan expressed his excitement mentioning, “Behind the scenes are this LIT WHAT ABOUT THE MOVIE CAN'T WAIT FOR IT,” and another fan urged, “Movie Shoot Jaldi khatam kro please i am dying to see you in, and as DEVA,” while an enthusiastic fan remarked, “That anger that rage.”

The eagerly-awaited Shahid Kapoor movie, Deva will star Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The action entertainer narrates the story of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling but dangerous path.

