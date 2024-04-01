Pooja Hegde spotted with rumored boyfriend Rohan Mehra in Mumbai

Actress Pooja Hegde, who is currently working alongside Shahid Kapoor in Deva, was spotted accompanying her rumored boyfriend in Mumbai. Rohan Mehra, the son of late actor Vinod Mehra, was seen together with her during a car ride.

Both the actors were spotted in Bandra, where the actress was seen wearing a white top along with grey pants and black boots. Her rumored boyfriend also had on a laid-back outfit that consisted of a black tee, which was well paired with blue pants and a black cap.

Pooja Hegde spotted with rumored bf Rohan Mehra

Pooja Hegde has always managed to keep her dating life a private matter and tends to keep it away from the limelight. Now, it seems that the paparazzi have finally caught a glimpse of her love life.

For those unaware, Rohan Mehra is an actor who made his acting debut back in 2018 with the financial thriller film Baazaar, which featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead role alongside Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh. The actor is the son of the late Vinod Mehra, who was a notable figure in Hindi cinema up until his death in 1990 at the age of 45.

Rohan had also worked as an assistant director in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Bajirao Mastani and later on, acted in projects like 420 IPC and the television series Kaala. The actor is next expected to feature in the film Adbhut.

Pooja Hegde’s next

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Bollywood, playing the lead role opposite Salman Khan in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, which was released in 2023, was an action comedy that served as the official remake of the Ajith Kumar-starrer Tamil film Veeram.

The film featured Salman and Pooja in the lead roles, with Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and many more playing key roles in the film.

The actress is next set to appear in the film Deva opposite Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. The film is directed by Malayali director Rosshan Andrrews and is said to revolve around a brilliant and rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of mystery while investigating a high-profile case.

