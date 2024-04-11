Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: Bollywood divas can’t help but shimmy away in playful fringe dresses

Bollywood always stays at the forefront of fashion trends, and the new fringe trend is no exception. Bollywood stars and fashion enthusiasts have been captured in fringe dresses on several occasions, and these playful and flirty dresses have become a favorite choice for the divas for red carpet events, movie screenings, and even casual outings. Let's introduce you to five celebrities who have embraced the fringe trend in their own unique ways, inspiring us to fall in love with fringe too!

Alia Bhatt’s playful green fringe dress

Alia Bhatt’s unique fringe maxi dress had a striking one-shoulder neckline. She accessorized her whimsical ensemble with a silver Gucci handbag and shimmery heels. Alia tied her hair into a neat bun, opting for minimal jewellery, and accessorized it with a reindeer headband for a festive touch. Alia chose to complete her look with transparent lip gloss and decided to go for a make-up free look.

Kriti Sanon’s pristine white floral dress

Kriti, for the promotions of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya promotions, picked a stunning white dress from the designer Herve Leger. Her white dress had symmetrical fringe detailing at the bottom and featured thin halter straps. The actress opted for gold-plated jewelry like hoop earrings and bracelets and the white knee-high leather boots completed her all-white look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s satin fringe dress

Samantha shared a stunning picture in a Kendra Duplantier green satin slip dress with fringe details on the bottom and a dual-layered bodice. Samantha skipped the jewellery and opted for dewy make-up and disheveled locks which added a sultry vibe to the look.

Malaika Arora’s fiery fringe dress

Malaika painted the town red in her strappy fringe dress that came with delicate straps and a deep V plunge neckline. The dress was ankle-length with layers of fringe that came out to play. The diva finished her look with silver heels. With curly tresses and neutral make-up, Malaika completed her sensual look.

Nora Fatehi’s quirky fringe dress

Nora rocked a stunning white Herve Leger dress with white fringe detailing that boasted wide straps and a scoop neckline. Nora added some bling to her outfit with silver Jimmy Choo heels and left her make-up simple with hair open inside parted curls.

Pooja Hegde’s purple fringe dress

Pooja Hegde picked a purple fringe mini dress that came with a corseted bodice, bodycon silhouette, and fringe tassel details all over. She paired it with accessories like strappy silver heels, hoop earrings, layered bracelets and dewy base with a subtle tint around cheeks rounded off her glam picks.

