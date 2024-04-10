Pooja Hegde elevates her black co-ord set with luxe touch, pairs it with Prada bag

Pooja Hegde is renowned not only for her acting but also for her impeccable fashion choices. Yesterday, at the screening of the film Maidaan, Pooja’s classy outfit captivated our hearts and minds.

The trend of co-ord sets is on the rise. These matching ensembles consist of coordinated tops and bottoms, and nowadays, every Bollywood celebrity can be seen in co-ords. And when it comes to embracing trends, it's impossible for Pooja Hegde to lag behind. Pooja wore a stunning co-ord set at the screening of Maidaan, which offered both style and comfort and we are sure that her two-piece set will definitely take the top spot on the list.

Pooja Hedge’s trendy attire

Pooja's ensemble was a perfect blend of casual and cool. The standout piece of Pooja's co-ord set was her jacket. It was a black jacket with white thread designs all over it. The jacket had a collar and front zip that Pooja left open. The pockets on the jacket were discreetly placed on each side.

She layered the jacket over a black bralette, revealing her toned midriff. Complementing the top half of the ensemble were flared pants, which further elongated Pooja's frame with its flared silhouette. The flared pants also featured white thread designs, adding to the visually striking appeal of the ensemble.

Pooja Hegde’s accessories and glam

Pooja accessorized her outfit with minimal jewellery and sleek heels, ensuring they did not overshadow the ensemble but still made a significant impact. The Cirkus actress wore gold hoop earrings and had a classy watch on her wrist, adding a subtle touch of glamour.

Additionally, Housefull 5 actress carried a Prada hobo bag that added a luxe touch to her look and matched it with black heels. Pooja's hair cascaded down in loose waves, framing her face as she opted for understated makeup. The actress wore nude lipstick, highlighted her cheeks for a dewy skin effect, and had arched brows, creating a flawless base for her look.

In conclusion, Pooja's fashion choices are truly remarkable. Be it dresses, gowns, corsets, or ethnic wear, she nails every look with equal brilliance. The actress is undoubtedly a true style icon, and when it comes to her public appearances, she loves making a jaw-dropping statement every time she dresses up.

With her recent black co-ord set, the diva has once again shown that she is a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion.

