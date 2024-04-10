Maidaan Screening: Janhvi Kapoor poses with Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor; Ajay Devgn, Sanya Malhotra exude elegance

Maidaan, featuring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao, is one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year. With its release just around the corner, the excitement surrounding the film is at an all-time high. The makers recently arranged a special screening in the city, inviting friends and family to watch the film. The event was graced by numerous Bollywood celebrities. Let's delve into who attended and the fashion choices that stole the spotlight.

Bollywood celebs attended the screening of Maidaan

Ajay Devgn, the leading actor of the film, made a stylish entrance at the screening exuding confidence and charm. His suave appearance, coupled with an unmatched aura, turned heads as he walked the green carpet. With a charismatic smile, he graciously acknowledged the cameras.

Jahnvi Kapoor made a stunning appearance at the event, captivating everyone with her ethereal beauty. She chose an elegant white suit pant ensemble, radiating boss lady vibes with every step. Alongside her stood her father, Boney Kapoor, and brother, Arjun Kapoor, both looking dapper in their ensembles.

Sanya Malhotra and Pooja Hegde graced the screening with their presence, both dressed to impress and looking exceptionally beautiful. Their stunning attire added to the allure of the event. Among the other attendees were the esteemed Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Priyamani, and Sunny Kaushal, further elevating the glamour quotient of the evening.