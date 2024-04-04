Are makers eyeing to cast Pooja Hegde in Naga Chaitanya’s next?

Pooja Hegde is definitely one of the most recognizable faces in cinema today, with the actress playing roles in different languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Though the actress is busy with her Hindi projects right now, she seems to be getting considered for a leading role in Telugu pretty soon. According to a report from Deccan Chronicle, the glamorous actress is at the forefront of a new role with Naga Chaitanya in the lead.

Pooja Hegde to play lead opposite Naga Chaitanya in the new Telugu flick?

According to the source, Pooja Hegde is eyeing a role in Telugu, which would mark her comeback in the industry after two years. The actress had initially walked out of the Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas project, Guntur Kaaram, and opted for her next Hindi project with Shahid Kapoor.

Reportedly, Karthik Varma Dandu will be helming the Naga Chaitanya film. The filmmaker is known for directing Sai Dharam Tej's film, Virupshaka. Moreover, the new film is also said to be a mystical thriller and will be made on a massive budget.

Interestingly, the new film will also mark the second time Pooja will be sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya. They were initially seen together in the former’s Telugu debut film, Oka Laila Kosam. The 2014 film was a romantic comedy directed by Vijay Kumar Konda, with both actors being adored by the audience. Though an official confirmation about the casting is still underway, it would be lovely to witness Chay and Pooja sharing the screen once again.

Advertisement

Pooja Hegde’s work front

Pooja Hegde was last seen in 2023 with the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan in the lead role. The film was the official remake of the Tamil film Veeram, featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead role and was a hit in theaters despite having mixed reviews.

Furthermore, Pooja is currently undergoing a shoot for her Hindi film Deva starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. The film is helmed by Rosshan Andrrews and is expected to be an investigation thriller.

ALSO READ: Is Pooja Hegde dating Rohan Mehra? Rumored couple gets spotted together in Mumbai