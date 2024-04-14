Pooja Hegde buys luxurious sea-facing Mumbai apartment worth Rs 45 crores

Pooja Hegde is currently entering a new phase in her life with her new residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress is said to have bought a huge 4000 square feet, sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 45 crore, which is the epitome of royalty and elegance.

Pooja moving into this new house with her parents is a milestone in her journey. As per a report by NDTV, the house is a stunning mansion that offers a beautiful view of the sea and is quite peaceful to start a busy day.

Pooja recently went on a vacation to Goa and has shared some pictures from the trip that gave her fans vacation and fashion goals – both at the same time. Her sunbathing pictures with some mouthwatering delicacies from the Goan cuisine are something we are awestruck at.

Post that, she was even seen at the special screening of Maidaan in Mumbai and looked gorgeous.

Pooja's upcoming projects

The Beast actress was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a Hindi film starring Salman Khan. Game Changer actor Ram Charan played a cameo in one of the songs and the hookstep took the internet by storm. Pooja's last Telugu film was Radhe Shyam which was released in 2022. Hegde was also set to be part of Mahesh Babu’s film Guntur Kaaram. However, she walked out of the film after multiple delays in the film’s shoot.

She will next be seen in Bollywood film Deva co-starring Shahid Kapoor. She also has Sanki, an action-packed entertainer in her kitty. She is yet to announce her new South film.

More about Pooja Hegde

Pooja made her acting debut with a Tamil film titled Mugamoodi directed by Mysskin. It is Oka Laila Kosam and Mukundha with Naga Chaitanya and Varun Tej respectively that made her popular among the Telugu audiences.

The actress lives in Mumbai with her parents Manjunath Hegde and Latha Hegde. She belongs to a Tulu speaking family from Udupi, Karnataka. She has an elder brother Rishabh Hegde

