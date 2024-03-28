A style guide on how to wear chelsea boots inspired by Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra and 10 big celebrities

The Chelsea boots trend currently has caught everyone’s attention and how! These sleek and stylish boots have become the go-to choice for fashion-forward individuals and Bollywood celebrities alike. The boots feature a low heel, elastic side panels and a loop at the back to help them slip on. You can wear Chelsea boots with jeans or you can also wear them with dresses. Bollywood celebrities are also loving these boots, both on and off the red carpet. If you’re wondering how to wear Chelsea boots, you can take style inspiration from these celebrities.

VARUN DHAWAN

Varun Dhawan made a snazzy appearance on Koffee with Karan alongside Sidharth Malhotra. He sported a head-to-toe Versace outfit, pairing his black pants with Chelsea boots that had a slight heel. Chelsea boots are the best choice if you are also aiming for an all-black look and want to style it with some great footwear.

ADITI RAO HYDARI

Aditi Rao Hydari also jumped on the chunky Chelsea boot trend. Aditi paired her shoes with a casual look, wearing a loose sweatshirt and shorts. You can also wear them with casual outfits like Aditi.

ANANYA PANDAY

Chelsea boots are not just for men; they are for women too. If you are wondering how to wear Chelsea boots with a dress, Ananya Panday has got you covered. During Liger's promotion, Ananya gave boss lady vibes in a black corset top with a blazer and she matched her outfit with black Chelsea boots with high heels which complemented her attire perfectly.

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA

Sidharth Malhotra is not just a heartthrob among his fans but also a favorite among fashion critics. For a movie promotion, Sidharth opted for a muted look, and Chelsea boots were his choice of footwear. The stylish ensemble consisted of a beige t-shirt, camel-toned jeans, and a cool brown jacket. To complete the look, Sidharth chose suede brown Chelsea boots, which added a few extra inches to his already tall stature.

RANVEER SINGH

Ranveer Singh made a statement at the launch of Jio World Plaza with an ethnic look. He wore a black shirt, blazer and tie combination, but instead of regular pants, he added a fusion twist with dhoti pants. To complete his outfit, Ranveer paired it with black Chelsea boots, adding to his height. His look serves as an example of how Chelsea boots can work with ethnic attire as well.

KARAN JOHAR

Karan Johar is not just popular for his films and talk shows, but also for his extravagant fashion sense. The director served off the look in an all-black formal ensemble, demonstrating how to wear Chelsea boots with jeans and specifically how to wear Chelsea boots with skinny jeans. He rounded off his black skinny jeans with Chelsea boots, which elevated his look and added a touch of elegance. His ensemble truly stood out, proving that Chelsea boots can indeed enhance a casual outfit significantly.

VEDANG RAINA

Vedang Raina is relatively new to Bollywood, but he has already won everyone’s hearts with his fashion sense. The Archies star served off a hot black look which consisted of a jacket, t-shirt, and jeans. He completed his ensemble with shiny black Chelsea boots. This proves that Chelsea boots can effortlessly complement any formal outfit or a monochrome look.

MOUNI ROY

During her trip to Paris, Mouni donned a head-to-toe Dior outfit and completed her look with chunky Chelsea boots. Unlike traditional slip-on boots, Mouni’s footwear featured laces. If you are looking to style Chelsea boots with dresses or skirts, Mouni Roy is the best person to seek inspiration from.

MADHURI DIXIT

Madhuri Dixit’s stylist Mohit Rai shared pictures Of the actress in a breezy look. The Maja Ma actress wore a green co-ord set paired with brown Chelsea boots to add a contrasting touch to the ensemble. Madhuri’s look proves you can wear Chelsea boots in contrasting colors to elevate your outfit.

POOJA HEGDE

Pooja Hedge gave Chelsea boots a sporty touch by pairing them with a white tie-dye co-ord set. Her co-ord set included white trousers, a bralette, and a jacket. You can also give Chelsea boots a sporty touch like Pooja by pairing them with pants, cargo pants or trousers.

