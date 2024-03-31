The makeup scene is ever-changing, especially when it comes to eye makeup trends. Celebrities are setting the stage in 2024 with a mix of glamorous and inspiring eye makeup looks. Whether it's shimmering frosted lids or bold cat eyes, there's a trend for everyone to try out. Let's explore the world of celebrity-approved eye makeup for the perfect look.

With Deepika Padukone’s fearless fashion sense, Alia Bhatt’s alluring smokey eyes, Priyanka Chopra’s dramatic makeup, and others, there's no shortage of eye makeup trends to try. Let's zoom in and check out six celebrity-approved eye makeup looks that are perfect for summer 2024!

Top 6 inspiring makeup trends to try in 2024

Janhvi Kapoor’s classy frosted eyes look:

The Bawaal actress, Janhvi Kapoor, is known for her unique makeup game. She made quite a splash when she paired her incomparably classy silver saree with a matching frosted eye makeup look. This makeup trend is great for those classy all-silver ensembles which deserve a touch of coolness.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ dramatic eyes look:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a modern fashion icon. Everything from her fashion-forward outfit choices to her beautiful makeup looks is always on fleek. She recently paired her blush pink saree gown with a well-defined eye makeup look with a touch of mascara and subtle eyeshadow to create a romantic look.

Deepika Padukone’s bold brown eyes look:

When it comes to her stylish looks, Deepika Padukone seldom fails to impress. Her eye makeup looks are especially interesting, motivating her fans and followers to experiment. Recently, she added a touch of boldness to her gold and black lehenga set by opting for a dark brown smudged eye shadow and stunning volumizing mascara.

Ananya Panday metallic eyes makeup look:

Ananya Panday always serves the freshest Gen-Z-approved makeup looks, and we’re indescribably obsessed with them. The Dream Girl 2 actress recently elevated her metallic blue structured co-ord set with a well-shaped matching metallic eyeshadow. We loved the unique color.

Alia Bhatt’s shimmery smokey eyes look:

Alia Bhatt is known for her subtle and romantic makeup choices, but she surprised everyone with a bold gothic look recently. The shimmery smokey eyes with glittery brown eyeshadow, smudged black eyeliner, and voluminous mascara really made a statement.

Katrina Kaif’s touch of color eyes look:

Colorful eye makeup looks are always the most pretty, and Katrina Kaif recently proved the same. She effortlessly paired her light blue saree with a bold makeup look that included dramatic eyelashes, a hint of subtle brown eyeshadow, and a gorgeous touch of matching blue eyeshadow at the inner corners of her eyes.

So, are you feeling inspired? Which one of these eye makeup trends is your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

