Tamannaah Bhatia serves the most fashion-forward style statements day after day. The diva consistently cements her status as a fashion inspiration for the masses. This is especially true for ethnic fashion. From incomparably modern sarees to stylish suits and lehengas, Tamannaah knows exactly how to turn heads wherever she goes. We are totally obsessed with the actress’ fashion game.

Keeping up with this pre-existing reputation, the Jailer actress recently wore a stylish bottle green elegant ethnic ensemble that left us speechless. So, why don’t we zoom in and get a proper glance at Tamannaah Bhatia’s OOTD?

Tamannaah Bhatia looked beautiful in a modern saree:

The Lust Stories 2 actress went above and beyond to serve fashion perfection in an ethnic outfit that took social media by storm. The ensemble, known as the Trikone Draped Saree, exclusively created by the House of Masaba, featured a sheer bottle drape. This classy ensemble came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 75,000.

The Babli Bouncer actress’ saree was intricately embellished with the brand’s iconic gold ‘trikone’ embroidery in the pallu, which gave her outfit a timelessly traditional touch. The luxurious and vibrant ensemble also had intricate dori and sequin work to add some much-needed bling factor. The unique color of the piece went extremely well with the diva’s complexion.

The Bholaa Shankar actress paired her quality georgette saree with a matching halter-neck raw silk bustier-like blouse with sleek straps and an alluring plunging neckline. This fitted statement piece was further elevated with delicate dori and zardozi embroidery. It also helped accentuate the diva’s beyond-enviable curves.

The Baahubali: The Beginning actress also added a sheer full-sleeved mesh shrug to add some modern allure to the whole outfit, giving the pre-stitched saree a rather chic fusional twist. The extension of the saree acted as a train that beautifully trailed behind the diva as she walked ahead with charm and confidence. She completed her outfit with matching gold sandals that gave the fit a well-thought-out appeal.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle choices:

Tamannaah’s stylist, Leepakshi Ellawadi made the wise decision to complete her outfit with statement-worthy accessories from Simran Chhabra Jewels. This list included dangling metallic gold earrings with a matching gold ring that perfectly elevated her elegant ethnic ensemble. The accessories perfectly elevated her outfit without actually stealing focus from the same.

Bhatia’s hairstylist and makeup expert, Pompy Hans opted for a subtle makeup look with a matte base for this one. The diva looked sincerely pretty with her well-shaped eyebrows, subtle brown eyeshadow, and volumizing mascara-coated eyelashes. Hans also added a touch of blush and highlighter to the look. However, the highlight was her perfect nude lipstick— A wise decision indeed!

On the other hand, Tam’s hairstyle was also just perfect. Her hairstylist tied her dark locks up and styled them into a sleek low bun with a middle parting. This effortlessly elegant and manageable hairstyle made the diva’s face visible.

So, what are your thoughts on Tamannaah Bhatia’s vibrant ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

