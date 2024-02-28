Rashmika Mandanna has always been a modern style icon who has constantly updated her fashion game by going above and beyond to turn heads with her unique, and sassy sense of style. Whether it’s a casual top and pants for a day around town, a party-ready mini dress for a fun night out, or a heavily embellished blush pink saree, the diva can undeniably rock anything!

The Animal actress recently left her fans gasping as she posted fabulous photos of herself on Instagram, showcasing a fabulous blush pink elegant ethnic ensemble. Let's take a closer look at Rashmika Mandanna’s beyond-enchanting outfit.

What was Rashmika Mandanna wearing in these pictures?

In this glamorous picture, the Mission Majnu actress was seen wearing a spell-bounding Blush pink saree that spelled all things spectacular. This fabulous drape, which was created by none other than one of B-town’s favorite fashion mavens, Sawan Gandhi, comes with a heavy price tag of Rs. 1,48,000. It was heavily embellished with a mesmerizing blend of pretty nature-inspired floral sequin work with a classy cutdana and mirror work border. The Sita Ramam actress’ sheer saree was also elevated with tassels that made it look more alluring.

The Goodbye actress further paired her saree with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring broad straps and a deep plunging neckline that looked all things hot and classy. The blouse was also embellished with lined sequins, delicate pearls, and intricate mirror work that looked extravagant. In fact, the piece’s dusty pink color literally glowed against the Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu actress’ complexion. She looked like a true vision in this elegant dusty pink ethnic piece of art!

How did Rashmika Mandanna elevate this ethnic outfit?

Rashmika completed her look with matching strappy sandals, giving her ensemble a well-thought-out appeal. She also kept the minimalistic and mesmerizing theme, going with simple accessories like shimmery diamond stud earrings and a gold statement ring. With this wise decision, Mandanna let her heavily embellished floral saree’s glow shine through, while subtly elevating the same.

Further, the diva completed her blush pink ethnic ensemble with a flawless makeup look, which featured a radiant dewy base, smokey eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, and smudged black eyeliner with heavily blushed and highlighted cheeks. However, Rashmika’s pretty mauve lipstick was the highlight of the look. Furthermore, the Bheeshma actress’ luscious dark locks were elegantly tied into a well-tied and dramatic high bun, adding a touch of traditional allure and modern sophistication.

We are totally obsessed with the diva’s ethnic elegance and her adorable smile, aren’t you?

So, what did you think of Rashmika Mandanna’s dusty pink outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

