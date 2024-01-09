Rashmika Mandanna wears Rs 1,82,823 ruched dress with gloves at Animal success party; look decoded

Rashmika Mandanna's fashion sense has definitely evolved with a massive change in the army of her stylists and makeup artists, in the last few years. From basics to tube dresses and trail gowns, the Pushpa actress has upped her fashion game. For the success party of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Mandanna picked a trendy ruched gown worth Rs 1,82,823 by Alex Perry.

Rashmika Mandanna, who sets a perfect combination of hot and cuteness in her style statement, walked in wearing a strapless crystal-studded gown with gloves- a trend that has taken over red carpets in Hollywood and Bollywood and adds a feminine flair. The tonal embellishments and ruching define the silhouette to create an hourglass figure.

There's no denying Ruched has become a millennial-friendly trend in a big way. Styled by Ami Patel, Rashmika Mandanna styled her bodycon dress, which is universally flattering, with diamond studded earrings by Studio Renn. The interesting part of the look is pointed stilettos covered by mesh stockings.

Rashmika Mandanna in Alex Perry Ruched dress

Rashmika Mandanna hair and makeup

Further, the Animal star completed her look with perfectly styled hair by Vardan Nayak. The fresh brown highlights instantly highlighted the waves in her hair- can be your style guide to channel your inner movie star.

Beauty-wise, Rashmika's makeup artist Sourav Roy opted for a neutral palette with glossy lips, a good amount of mascara and eyeshadow to complete the look.

Photographed by Nupur Agarwal, Rash's look is a perfect balance between, sassy, classy and cool. While scrolling through her Instagram feed, I can't help but notice her statement-making looks in sarees too.

