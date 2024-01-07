Who wore what at Animal success bash: Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia to Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol

Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Animal's success party was nothing less than a glamorous soiree that kept us glued to social media throughout the night. It was a lit affair as the entire cast and crew gathered to celebrate the film's success. The who’s who of B-town and celebrated director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's day in style.

From Tamannaah Bhatia to Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol, the stylish looks of the celebrities added to the allure of the event. Let's check out who wore what at Animal's success part.

1. Rashmika Mandanna

Styled by Ami Patel, the gorgeous Pushpa actress wore a shimmery body-hugging ruched gown for her film's success party. Mandanna teamed her oh-so-hot outfit with black Jimmy Choo heels in stretch mesh, complemented by pearl embellishment.

2. Tamannaah Bhatia

The night was overflowing with oomph and glitter as Tamannaah Bhatia turned enough heads in lace detailed corset top, teamed with a straight-fit black skirt. However, what caught everyone's attention was her mini expensive pearl bag. Beauty-wise, Tam opted for open-wavy hair, glam makeup, peach blush, and glossy lips.

3. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The man himself, Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a classic blazer with a waistcoat and formal pants, setting the bar quite high for other celebs to keep up with the glamour. Yellow tint sunglasses, a silver locket chain, and well-styled hair completed the look. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt turned enough heads wearing a blue Rasario satin midi-dress team with black diamond studded heels.

4. Tripti Dimri

On the other hand, Animal actress Triptii Dimri wore a classic black 'Deme by Gabriella' gown that came with drape detailing and a high-neck collar. Worth Rs 23,000, this budget-friendly gown is perfect for your cocktail night.

5. Bobby Deol

Well, What’s Animal’s success party without 'Abrar'? Bobby Deol, known for his comfy and eye-grabbing fashion sense, wore a white waistcoat with black trousers and white sneakers. He neatly styled his hair in a tiny ponytail. Throwing away swag and style like a boss!

6. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul pulled off a classic look last night in a V-neck knee-long dress with a pleated wrap top by Safiyaa. She accessorised the look with a pair of unique giant earrings. Styled by Anshika Verma, Rakul opted for bold brows, smoky eyes, and glossy lips, along with a sleek ponytail look.

7. Ayushmann Khurrana

The ever-stylish man Ayushmann Khurrana flaunted his love for velvet- to be 2024's biggest fashion trend. The actor looking dapper walked in wearing velvet on velvet look paired with a pair of formal shoes.

8. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia

The power couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia left us in awe yet again with her style statement. Genelia wore a white full-sleeve shirt with a wide cuff, double collar, and frills on the front and back yoke. Going all out with her style and quirkiness, she paired it with a pair of oversized side-panel trousers by Label Chola. On the other hand, Riteish made a perfect grey statement in a classic tailored-made blazer set by Kohra. The grey blazer came with an exaggerated collar which he wore it with a white shirt and straight-fit pants.

Who according to you was the best-dressed man or woman at the Animal success party? Let us know in the comment section below.

