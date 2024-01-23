Suhana Khan flaunts her love affair with floral midi dresses as she attends Paris Haute Couture Week to support BFF Ananya Panday

Hey, fashionistas! Suhana Khan, the Gen-Z diva who kept us engaged with her spectacular looks while promoting her movie The Archies, has once again impressed us with her elegant public appearance. This time, she was spotted with Indian Couturier Rahul Mishra at Paris Fashion Week 2024, where her BFF Ananya Panday walked the ramp.

Rahul Mishra posted a photo with Suhana Khan on his Instagram handle, spotlighting the star child's keen fashion sense and modern elegance in a luxe floral dress. Keep reading for more details on this ensemble worn by Suhana Khan.

Suhana Khan looked magnificent in a black midi dress

Spotted at Paris Fashion Week 2024, Suhana Khan stuns in yet another figure-hugging wardrobe staple. Renowned for rocking iconic bodycon gowns and midi dresses, the budding style icon chose a gorgeous black midi dress that flawlessly accentuated her enviable curves in the city of love.

Crafted from lustrous charmeuse silk, the dress glided across her figure with ease. The stunning bluebell flower motif and crisscross halter neckline commanded attention while elevating the sophistication of this runway-ready look.

But here's the amazing part: this stunning attire was created by the renowned fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana and cost $2295, which is around Rs 1,74,424 in INR.

More about Suhana Khan’s look

Let's discuss Suhana Khan's accessory finesse. Known for a minimalist edge, she wows with a subtle yet impactful approach, believing outfits should speak for themselves.

Case in point - the elegant black pointed-toe pumps perfectly complementing her dress. The exquisite footwear achieved synergy with the ensemble, emboldening its spotlight. Suhana continues to embrace simplicity while making bold fashion statements.

Suhana Khan’s glam game

Now let's look at Suhana Khan's hair and makeup selections. She opted for a simple makeup look to keep things fresh and natural. She chose a neutral lipstick hue to complement her features after applying a slight contour.

Suhana styled her hair as effortlessly chic as her ensemble. Her delicate waves cascaded with a subtle yet striking impression. Parted down the middle for functional flair, the open hairstyle combined red carpet glamor and Parisian nonchalance. Once again, Suhana articulated her intrinsic grasp on artfully blending simplicity and polish.

Fashion maven Suhana Khan effortlessly fuses floral power couture recalling the 1960s with her own signature flair, minimizing accessories for maximum impact. Her affinity for figure-skimming silhouettes proves unshakeable, earning admiration for deftly styling this aesthetic.

If you like Suhana's fashion selections, please share your thoughts in the comments section below. Let us know if you like her mix of classic and current fashion vibes.

