Pooja Hegde pulls off an elegant half-saree look which reminds us of Deepika Padukone as 'Meenamma'

Pooja Hegde, the lovely actress, has once again won our hearts with her recent Instagram photos. Pooja, who is known for her fondness of silk attire, particularly lehengas and sarees, looked stunning in an ethnic lehenga ensemble. With her exquisite fashion sense, she oozed class and poise in every single shot.

The photos showcase the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress' latest traditional fashion finesse, leaving us enthralled. Pooja's silk outfits have always been a hit among her fashion followers.

Without further ado, let's dive into Pooja Hegde's newest style spectacle, guaranteed to inspire and leave you longing for more.

Pooja Hegde looked pretty in a color-blocked lehenga set

Pooja Hegde's lehenga had a lovely pink color, accented by a strong dark green border. This color-blocked outfit, crafted from Varanasi silk brocade, was a stunning work of art. The intricately hand-embroidered zardozi design along the border and neckline exuded regal elegance.

The Cirkus star gracefully draped a dark green dupatta, resembling a saree pallu, to complete the ensemble. This exquisite Raw Mango creation cost Rs. 1,39,800, reflecting the fine silk fabric and exceptional artisanship.

Pooja Hegde’s accessories were equally regal

Pooja absolutely rocked her regal lehenga outfit by adding some truly glamorous accessories. She totally nailed it with a stunning choker necklace adorned with white stones, pink beads, pearls, and gold accents.

The beautiful jewelry perfectly matched the intricate design of her lehenga. The talented actress went all out by pairing the choker with equally dazzling dangling earrings, a kada, and a bold statement ring.

More about hair and makeup

Believe it or not, Pooja did her own makeup to complete the traditional lehenga ensemble. Her beauty skills were flawless - she expertly sculpted her cheekbones with a flush of rosy blush. The Housefull 4 star also rocked a dramatic winged eyeliner look and pale pink lipstick.

The hairdresser Seema Phadtare arranged the Mohenjo Daro diva’s tresses into a sleek low bun with a beautiful center parting. Pooja decorated her bun with exquisite light pink flowers, which perfectly complemented the pink tones of her lehenga.

Pooja Hegde's look reminded us of Deepika Padukone's style as Meenamma from the movie Chennai Express. Her outfit color, along with the roses in the hairstyle, truly served Meenamma vibes.

Tanya Ghavri, a famous Bollywood stylist, created Pooja Hegde's exquisite look. Pooja easily displayed her traditional side while maintaining a high level of glamor. The regal lehenga, magnificent jewelry, and faultless makeup made for a wonderfully striking combination.

So, did you like Pooja Hegde's appearance as much as we did? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

