EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to play a Don in his next film titled King with Suhana Khan

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan are coming together for the first time on an action-packed thriller titled King. Soon after, we informed our readers that King will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan with Siddharth Anand. In our recent report, we revealed how the action of King will be raw and rustic. And now, we have got another exciting update on King.

Shah Rukh Khan is back as Don but this time in King

According to sources close to the development, Shah Rukh Khan will play the part of a 'Don' in King and the character will have some grey shades too. "Shah Rukh Khan is making films for the audience and is well aware about their urge to see him in shades of grey. King is his passion project and he has been meticulously working on all aspects of the project with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collectively carved a very cool full of attitude and swag character with shades of grey for SRK in King," revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Shah Rukh Khan will sport a long hair look with a faint beard in King and the makers will be surprising the audience with this avatar once the film goes on floors later this year in September. “While the character designing is already done, Siddharth Anand is presently working on the action blocks with international stunt teams. Sujoy, on the other hand, is getting the dialogue draft ready, whereas SRK is overseeing the creative process and training with Suhana on some new-age action sequences,” the source informed, adding further that King will be worth the wait for all the fans.

Don to chronicle the journey of mentor and disciple

King is a fast-paced action thriller chronicling the journey of mentor and disciple, testing their survival skills against all the odds. The film will mark the big screen debut of SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, who plays the part of the disciple to the King. The title King has been decided in context to the plot is about how SRK’s character is ‘The King of The World… Underworld’ in this action thriller. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

