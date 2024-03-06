Alia Bhatt’s portrayal of Isha in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva not only captivated audiences but also mesmerized them. A huge part of the reason is the character’s impeccable sense of style. Throughout the film, she effortlessly showcased a visibly diverse range of looks, from chic western attire and boho Indo-western looks to beyond-elegant ethnic ensembles.

So, why don’t we delve into the top five looks that the Heart of Stone actress wore in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva to understand the unique fashion statements and sense of style served by Alia Bhatt as Isha, in the movie? Let’s just zoom right in.

Top 5 Alia Bhatt Brahmastra looks:

Classy ethnic red saree look:

The first appearance of Isha was at the pooja pandal where she was seen wearing a gorgeous red saree with a sleeveless blouse that had an alluring and deep sweetheart neckline. It helped her flaunt her curves, accentuating them.

This shimmery red saree with mirror work on the edges was pure perfection. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress paired it with long silver and red earrings with layered rings, and we adore this Alia Bhatt Brahmastra look.

Advertisement

Chic all-black western look:

The very first time Isha comes home to meet Shiva’s ‘family’. For this grand occasion, the RRR actress wore a super hot black co-ord set that made us gasp.

This set featured a black crop top with a high neckline that hugged her curves along with a matching pleated mini skirt. She also added black boots to complete her incredible look. We’re obsessed with the Alia Bhatt red saree look Brahmastra.

Vibrant yellow Kesariya look:

Another one of Isha’s most impactful looks has got to be the vibrant yellow lehenga-like co-ord set that she wore in the fan-favorite song, Kesariya. This set featured a sleeveless yellow crop top with a highly sophisticated neckline.

She paired it with a matching floor-length yellow and white skirt with a fun design. She completed the Indo-western look with minimalistic accessories and brown boots. We love the Alia Bhatt kesariya outfit.

Sassy boho look with a long Cardigan:

In the scene where Isha and Shiva’s love for each other is seen blooming profusely, the diva wears a stylish boho look, which actually ends up being one of the favorite looks worn by the diva in the movie.

This outfit featured a white T-shirt with a deep V-shaped neckline which she paired with blue denim jeans. She layered this look with a long red printed semi-sheer long jacket. She completed the look with boots and minimalistic accessories. We love Alia Bhatt Brahmastra look shrug.

Super hot long white dress look:

For the song Deva Deva, when Shiva practiced his skills, the talented diva wore an incredible sleeveless white ankle-length dress with sleek straps and a classy flowy silhouette that looked beyond awesome.

The fabulous square-shaped plunging neckline made this layered dress with well-formed pleats look even better. The diva completed the look with We simply adore this incredible look.

So, which one of these looks is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor is obsessed with all things shimmery, and we have proof