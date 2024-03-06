Janhvi Kapoor has consistently been one of the most fashionable Gen-Z actresses in Bollywood. From her ethnic choices to her Western picks and incomparable accessory selections, the diva has constantly upped her fashion game with just the right styling choices. The young fashion icon continues to serve perfection with her outfits, inspiring countless modern fashionistas along the way.

This is especially true for the Bawaal actress’ shimmery ensembles. After all, she is absolutely obsessed with all things shiny and classy. Well, let’s zoom in and take a closer look at Janhvi Kapoor’s beyond-glittery outfits.

6 super shimmery outfits worn by Janhvi Kapoor

The chic Gaurav Gupta mini dress:

The Dhadak actress recently wore a silver, shimmery, upper-thigh-length mini dress with bold cut-outs on her chest and waist. The body-hugging dress beautifully accentuated her curves.

The silver-blue dress featured a one-shoulder-off neckline with an alluring plunging design, adorned with intricate reptilian glass embroidery. The stunning backless design honestly left us gasping in admiration.

The gorgeous Jad Ghandour gown:

The Roohi actress looked incredible in a silver, floor-length gown that epitomized glamour. The iridescent gown featured a one-shoulder style with a plunging neckline that looked absolutely stunning.

Advertisement

The gorgeous gown had a daring cut-out at her waist, along with a sultry thigh-high slit that added a fiery touch to the ensemble. It beautifully accentuated her curves, making it impossible not to fall in love with the look.

The super classy Marc Bouwer gown:

The Good Luck Jerry actress donned a holographic gown with shimmering teal, pink, and purple hues. The diva embodied the essence of diamonds with a bodycon silhouette that showcased her enviable curves.

The long, sleeveless dress featured a stunning sweetheart neckline with an extension that acted as a train, trailing behind her as she walked ahead with poise and confidence.

The long Falguni Shane Peacock dress:

The Mili actress resembled an Indian version of the Little Mermaid in a gorgeous, floor-length Falguni Shane Peacock gown. The embellished blue gown, paired with matching sheer gloves, was a true work of art.

The pretty diva made every onlooker's jaw drop as she donned the shimmery, red-carpet-worthy ensemble featuring a deep, plunging neckline. The train that trailed behind her added an extra touch of elegance to the already breathtaking look.

The incredible Alexander Vauthier dress:

The Jana Gana Mana actress wore a classy, red, floor-length Alexander Vauthier gown that exuded elegance. This sophisticated piece, featuring sleek straps and a plunging cowl neckline, looked absolutely incredible on the diva.

The figure-hugging gown also had a ruched style with an asymmetrical design and a backless cut that allowed the actress to flaunt her curves to perfection. She paired the ensemble with matching long boots, which added a striking and stylish touch to the overall look.

The fabulous ruched halter neck gown:

The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress wore another shimmery, sequinned halter neck gown with a plunging V-neckline, also created by the renowned designer Alexander Vauthier.

The gown featured a chic ruched detail at the waist and a backless design, while the silhouette flawlessly flaunted her physique. The combination of these elements made her sassy ensemble look absolutely stunning.

It’s quite safe to say the Janhvi Kapoor and shimmery sequinned outfits are literally made for each other. No wonder she’s obsessed with them!

Advertisement

So, what did you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s incomparably sassy outfits? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt switches the boss lady mode on in a fabulous black pantsuit with classy gold accessories