Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get the best makeup kits and accessories under Rs. 6000 to look fab

A makeup kit and related accessories are essential to create beautiful, breathtaking makeup looks effortlessly. While a makeup kit has all the relevant makeup products, makeup accessories makes the application easy and flawless. These products are appealing and can help in making your skin look perfect. The only thing that is worrisome is their high prices. But with the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, you can get reasonable discounts on these products and save a fortune. We have a list of such products that you can invest in and include in your vanity at great prices. Try them now.

Get these makeup kits and accessories at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022

1. Slayisha Wet Split Hydra Eyeliners Ultra Artistry Palette

This palette with hydra eyeliners, liner brush and flat brush is ideal to experiment with colours and paint your eyes like a true artist. These are wet liners that look simply mesmerising on the eyes. The colours seem more pigmented, thus helping you create outstanding eye makeup looks. With more than 35 shades and two brushes, this palette is all you need to enjoy long-lasting, smudge-proof glowing eyeliner.

Price Rs. 3,999

Deal Price Rs. 2,699

2. Generic Makeup Brush Set

This brush set contains 8 brushes of different sizes and uses. By owning just 1 brush set, you can conquer the makeup world and create magnificent looks all by yourself. It has a foundation brush, powder brush, flat angled brush, round fluffy brush, eye shadow brush, flat lip brush, blending brush and a concealer brush. These brushes have silky, soft bristles that do not shed and are lead-free. Being vegan and cruelty-free, the brushes are highly preferred. Grab it at a discount of 50% from the Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Price Rs. 9,999

Deal Price Rs. 4,999

3. Aerograph Airbrush Mini Kit For Professional Makeup & Temporary Tattoo

Amazon Great Freedom Sale is offering this remarkable airbrush set at a great discount. This airbrush set for makeup is an excellent piece of art that only true make artists would appreciate. It is suitable for applying airbrush makeup, airbrush nails, airbrush shirts, and temporary tattoos. This handheld air compressor is a single action gravity feed airbrush gun that is light in weight and easy to operate. When you wish to add a professional touch to your makeup, this airbrush set can be trusted.

Price Rs. 6,999

Deal Price Rs. 4,999

4. Luxie Complete Sponge Set

This is a luxury sponge set that is suitable for flawless makeup. The round sponge can help in blending foundation, blusher and other creamy formulations. There are other two sponges that make application of products more precise with their angled cuts. Use the set for application, blending and setting the makeup perfectly.

Price Rs. 5,400

Deal Price Rs. 4,050

5. Sigma Beauty 3DHD Perfect Complexion Set

This 3DHD perfection complexion set from Sigma beauty is a set that we all must possess. The set has a 3DHD blender along with a kabuki brush. Both the products come in a cute pink pouch that is easy to carry. The set is travel-friendly and can be used for applying makeup, blending it well and setting it well.

Price Rs. 3,500

Deal Price Rs. 2,990

6. PROARTE Academy brush set

This set of 18 makeup brushes is a must-have for all the makeup lovers out there. It has multiple brushes like a spoolie, fine point brush, fluffy brush, flat brushes, blending brushes and kabuki brushes. All these brushes come in a set that makes for perfect, flawless makeup. The brushes come in a travel-friendly black pouch that has secured storage pockets to store all the brushes.

Price Rs. 9,000

Deal Price Rs. 6,700

Getting makeup kits and accessories can be taxing for the pockets. Luckily, with Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, you can get the best makeup kits and accessories at hefty discounts. These products are of top-notch quality and are worth giving a try. So, don’t waste time, as the offers might end soon. Grab these products now and save your precious money!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

