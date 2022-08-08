Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Exclusive deals on majestic perfumes for men

Smelling bad can be a big turn-off. It denotes poor hygiene and can bring the confidence now. This is where premium quality perfumes come into the picture. While they are highly priced, they can be of great help in giving you a fresh fragrance that lasts all day. With the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 going on, you can focus on the premium perfume brands and ignore the prices for a change. This sale brings a chance to invest in premium products, as Amazon provides considerable discounts on almost every category during the sale period. It is a magnificent shopping affair that lets you indulge into excellent products without having to care about the prices. We have shortlisted the top 7 perfumes for men which you can get your hands on during the sale. Try them now.

Premium perfumes for men to buy at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022

1. Jaguar Classic Blue Eau De Toilette

Jaguar is a renowned brand that has some of the most amazing perfume collections that we just cannot ignore. This Jaguar Classic Blue Eau De Toilette is one such perfume that is designed for men. It has top notes of orange, bergamot, and mandarin. The middle notes are a blend of fragrances like juniper berry, lavender, basil, and anise star. With wonderful final notes of lotus, ginger and orange, the perfume stands out as a sensuous fragrance that lasts all day. The perfume is available at a discount of 55% on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 which is quite impressive.

Price Rs. 2,400

Deal Price Rs. 1,080

2. Nautica Eau De Toilette

When looking for a strong fragrance that keeps up with your masculinity and wraps you wonderfully in its captivating aroma, this has to be your top-choice. Spray it on the neck, wrists, and chest to feel the powerful fragrance all day long. Eau de toilette from Nautica has top notes of a blend of bergamot, grapefruit and seasplash. It has enchanting heart notes of lily of the valley, sage, and ivy. The base notes comprise musk, cedarwood, and vetiver, making it a refreshing fragrance.

Price Rs. 3,200

Deal Price Rs. 1,525

3. Guess Eau de Toilette

Guess Eau de Toilette is a high-quality product that lets you wrap your body in a sensuous aroma that tames down your body smell. This perfume is designed for men and has mixed notes of cedar wood, grapefruit and hot pepper. The heart notes comprise geranium, Haitian vetiver and cedar wood. With base notes of black vanilla, Indonesian patchouli and Spanish labdanum, the perfume can lend you an instant boost of confidence. It is available at slashed prices with the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Price Rs.4,200

Deal Price Rs.2,100

4. LACOSTE Pour Homme Eau de Toilette

Lacoste pour homme Eau de Toilette is home to a beautiful, refreshing fragrance that comes with a powerful edge. The perfume has an elegant balance of warm and sophisticated aroma. With the perfect notes of Italian bergamot, sandalwood and juniper, the perfume is a perfect choice for a fresh and enchanting scent. You can get it at a great offer with the ongoing Amazon Freedom Sale.

Price Rs. 4,150

Deal Price Rs. 2,680

5. Ajmal Shiro EDP Perfume Gift

Ajmal Shiro EDP Scent Spray is a uniquely formulated fragrance that is created in Dubai and available worldwide. It is a long-lasting fragrance that is impressive and fresh. The top notes contain a blend of spicy and fruity scents. It has heart notes of cedarwood and exotic spices. The woody amber base note of the perfume is exceptionally sensuous and intriguing. Use it to ditch the bad body smell and uplift your confidence.

Price Rs. 2,750

Deal Price Rs. 1,445

6. Calvin Klein Eternity Aqua Eau de Toilette

Calvin Klein Eternity Aqua Eau de Toilette is a wonderful refreshing scent that keeps up the vigour and lifts your spirits all day long. It has a heart note blend of lavender, cedar, mirabelle plum, and sichuan pepper. The base notes are a blend of musk, patchouli, sandalwood which feels warm and lively. You can get the product at an offer price during the Independence Day Sale, 2022.

Price Rs. 4,550

Deal Price Rs. 4,095

7. Ulric De Varens

Ulric De Varens is a unique fragrance that is loved for its long-lasting heavenly fragrance. The perfume is ideal for men as it can overpower the body smell and give you an enhancing aroma. Try it for its incredible, refreshing scent that you can use for work, casual occasions and even at outdoor activities.

Price Rs.995

Deal Price Rs.697

A good perfume can change your feel, vibe and body smell. It also has a significant role in enhancing your confidence. Thus, investing in one of these perfumes can be a perfect thing to do, especially when these are available at discounted prices. With the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022, going on, you can try getting exceptional perfumes for men at great prices. The sale is for a limited period only, so shop now!

