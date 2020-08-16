  1. Home
  2. fashion

Deepika Padukone then to now: How the actress' eyebrows evolved over the years 

While the early 2000's were all about super-thin, threaded and skimpy brows, today, it is all about full, bushy brows. Deepika Padukone's brows too changed with time, making us take note of one of the best brow makeovers ever. 
30529 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone then to now: How the actress' eyebrows evolved over the years Deepika Padukone then to now: How the actress' eyebrows evolved over the years 

If there is one person who acts as the definition of 'eyebrows on fleek', it is Deepika Padukone. The actress has gone through quite a drastic beauty transformation from the time she entered the Bollywood industry, with her debut film Om Shanti Om. One of the biggest transformations that she has gone through, is the brow transformation. 
Back when she joined the industry, plucked, snipped and barely-there eyebrows were all the rage. 
Today, things have taken a turn with bushy brows. natural size and shaped brows that frame the face and look full, are a trend. 

During her Om Shanti Om days, Padukone had thin, perfectly arched and plucked brows with not a single extra or out-of-place strand. 

The sharp, pointed brows continued with time. With the large gap in between both her brows, the perfectly snipped hair and highlighted arch, made for a striking look. 
She has always had thick brows so filling them in was not something she needed to do often. 

For her first international red carpet event at the Cannes Film Festival, the diva filled-in her still arched brows, ensuring they looked full. Her black winged liner gave them an even more structured look. 

Once she realised that thicker brows suit her face better, Deepika Padukone grew out her eyebrows. Thick at the centre of her forehead and thin, barely there at the end of her eyes, was her next style. She got rid of the pointed arch to make her brows more free flowing and smooth. 

This also paved the way for the perfect, bushy and full brows she has today. 

Coming to the current phase of Padukone's brows, it is all about the volume! Dark brows that matched her brunette locks filled-in to perfection that neatly followed her brow-line making for a seamless and fuss-free look. 

Today, Padukone personally grooms and does her brows to perfection. They are not over-plucked, arched or styled to perfection. Instead, Padukone has let her brows grow out and let them remain in their natural shape with their natural volume. Occasionally, snipping the over-grown strands and plucking the stray hair, is the minimum effort Padukone puts into her perfect brows. 

Does your eyebrow transformation resemble Deepika Padukone's? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: A full proof guide to eyebrow thinning and how you can fix it explained by expert Raman Chohan

Credits :getty images instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement