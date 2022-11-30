Deepika Padukone's hair accessories are all the wins you need to stay in party-glam spirits

It's no secret that outfits aren't your one and only best friend this glamour season. Accessories have a starring role to play on a daily basis and gatekeeping some much-needed inspiration will never be on our memo. If you too are working towards the goal of making your looks easily statement-worthy, Deepika Padukone's hair accessories can help you step into the smash-hit route. The Pathaan actress has favoured roses, beaded headbands, and many that were all unfailing fixtures. Given below are formulas for you to trust, flex, and seal multiple chic styles.

Deepika Padukone-approved accessories to make heads turn this season

When you want to look brighter than the stars at night. Back in 2017, Deepika aced her Met Gala debut in a satin Tommy Hilfiger gown and gave it a stunning feel with a bejewelled headgear that looked immaculate on her sleek and low bun. It's blingy, pretty, and will not go out of style. Another add-on to this dreamy diary was when Shaleena Nathani picked out the Bengal Tiger couture saree from Sabyasachi Mukherjee for Deepika. When in Cannes this year, her striped sequin saree and strapless blouse were interestingly styled with a circular-beaded headband which consisted of the Art Nouveau detail. When you want your desi look to tell a royal tale, you now know which accessory to pick.

So. Much. Print. Get ready for a brunch or day out in a resort. Deepika's looks in the past have given testimony of what a big bandana fan she can be. The Bollywood actress as a jury member at Cannes 2022 dressed up in a Sabyasachi creation on day 1 which had a shirt and trousers and was accessorised up with a bandana that gave her top knot a royal finish.

The flower queen. If you don't look like one on your big day as a bride or as a wedding-goer, when will you? Wear your crown fabulously as Deepika chose to complement her famous Sabyasachi lehenga. The bunch of roses pack a powerful punch here just as a traditional gajra ideally does. Your turn to flaunt the best look with a bun, braid, or any hairdo is now.

You're the center of attention and so should your scarf be. If you no longer want to stay hooked on a simple and no-accessory hairdo, think again and again. Also, skip your hoodie for a day and give your winter look a fresh feel with a scarf so red and nice. Dressed up as a Valentino girl in a monotone ensemble, a silk scarf gave it a cosy feel, more like a hug. Throw in a pair of drop earrings and round off your look with winged eyeliner the same as 83 actress.

Uncomplicated and ultra-elegant in green. Get ready to see a ribbon everywhere from weddings to parties. For a red carpet event, the 36-year-old was seen in an Ashi Studio off-shoulder and floor-sweeping outfit which was given a cute definition with a ribbon that wrapped up her low ponytail.