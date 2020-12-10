EXCLUSIVE: Struggling with post pregnancy hair loss? Shahnaz Husain shares tips on how to overcome it

Nutrition is a very important factor for healthy hair, especially during and after pregnancy, as well as lactation. The hair is actually fed by the nutrients in the bloodstream. So, if there is any nutritional deficiency during pregnancy or lactation, it can lead to hair loss.

Post-pregnancy hair loss is almost routine. The estrogen level increases during pregnancy, which can actually benefit the hair. But after pregnancy, when the levels fall, hair loss is common. Once the hormones settle, the condition may be controlled, but it is important to take good care of the hair, to prevent hair loss and check thinning of the hair. There can also be other problems during and after pregnancy that can affect the hair, affecting its look and even leading to hair loss.

Nutrition is a very important factor for healthy hair, especially during and after pregnancy, as well as lactation. The hair is actually fed by the nutrients in the bloodstream. So, if there is any nutritional deficiency during pregnancy or lactation, it can lead to hair loss. If there is any mental stress, it can also reflect on the hair. Regular hair care goes a long way in minimising these problems.

A common question I am asked is how often the hair should be washed and if too much hair washing can lead to hair loss. It is not washing of the hair, but the product one uses, that can have a detrimental effect. The hair should be washed according to hair type and season. In hot and humid weather, the hair should be washed more often, to remove sweat and oil deposits, along with dirt. If the hair is oily, it should be washed three or four times a week. For dry hair, wash twice a week. In modern times, cleansing of the hair has assumed more importance, in order to remove dirt and chemical air pollutants.

It is so important to choose the right products. Harsh hair products disturb the normal acid-alkaline balance and also stimulate the scalp further, leading to a build-up of dead cells on the scalp, aggravating problems like dandruff. If the work entails travelling long distances, the hair should be washed frequently, using very little shampoo. If there is excessive oiliness, a hair rinse should also be used.

What are the products which help hair care? First of all, one needs a shampoo or hair cleanser, along with conditioner or hair rinse. If the hair is oily a hair rinse is better. For dry hair, a creamy conditioner may be used. Leave-in conditioners are also available. We recommend the application of herbal hair tonic on the scalp daily, using cotton wool, leaving it on. It contains herbal extracts that are known to promote hair growth and restore health to the scalp. Apply oil once a week the night before shampoo. If you like, you can apply olive oil or pure coconut oil. Avoid head massage. If there is hair loss, the roots are already weak and massage may aggravate the problem. Clinical treatments are also available at the Shahnaz salons. These help to stimulate the hair follicles and check hair loss. Blood circulation to the scalp also improves. During clinical treatments, herbal hair tonics are also applied and steamers are used for greater absorption.

As nutritional deficiency is one of the most common causes of hair loss, the diet is very important. A nutritious diet helps healthy hair growth since the hair is actually fed by the nutrients in the bloodstream. I would recommend taking a small bowl of sprouts daily. Sprouts contain amino acids, which are very beneficial to the hair. Include fresh fruits, raw salads, leafy green vegetables, whole grains and curd in the daily diet. If the scalp is oily, or if there is dandruff, drink plenty of water. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of water and have it first thing in the morning. Ask your doctor to prescribe vitamin and mineral supplements. Also, be sure to consult your doctor before making changes in your diet.

Credits :pexels

