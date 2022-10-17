EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt to deliver her baby at H N Reliance hospital

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in June this year. Soon-to-be parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are currently basking in the success of their latest release 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', are expected to deliver a baby anytime in the November end or December first week. Sources close to the Kapoor family informed us that they have enrolled Alia Bhatt's name at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon.

Actress Alia Bhatt had taken to social media to announce her pregnancy. The actress got hitched to actor Ranbir Kapoor this year in April. Along with the picture, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Our baby… coming soon..." She shared a picture from the hospital where she is undergoing her sonography test, while Ranbir Kapoor was seen sitting by her bedside as a supportive husband. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love after meeting on the sets of Brahmastra in 2018.