EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt to deliver her baby at H N Reliance hospital
The 'Darlings' star Alia Bhatt is all set to deliver a baby at the Reliance hospital.
Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in June this year. Soon-to-be parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are currently basking in the success of their latest release 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', are expected to deliver a baby anytime in the November end or December first week. Sources close to the Kapoor family informed us that they have enrolled Alia Bhatt's name at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon.
Actress Alia Bhatt had taken to social media to announce her pregnancy. The actress got hitched to actor Ranbir Kapoor this year in April. Along with the picture, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Our baby… coming soon..." She shared a picture from the hospital where she is undergoing her sonography test, while Ranbir Kapoor was seen sitting by her bedside as a supportive husband. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love after meeting on the sets of Brahmastra in 2018.
The mom-to-be is on a roll in her professional as well as personal life. After the back-to-back successes like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and Brahmastra, Alia has continued to be the top actress in the Hindi film industry.
