EXCLUSIVE: Diljit Dosanjh signs Shaad Ali's next based on male pregnancy

Diljit Dosanjh will now play the lead in a quirky romcom, that's also a mad cap comedy of errors. For the same film that will see him play a man who gets pregnant, the Punjabi sensation reunites with his Soorma director.

After delivering a superlative performance in Good Newzz last year, Diljit Dosanjh has not really made any new announcements apart from one - Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. But now, it seems he's locked his next Bollywood project. In fact, he's reuniting with his Soorma director Shaad Ali for a quirky romcom.

A source tells us, "Shaad had been working on this script which is based on male pregnancy. Although it's essentially a love story, the quirk element in the film is about the leading man getting pregnant, instead of the actress. Although there's a Punjabi film around the same topic, this isn't a remake of the same project since the narrative here is completely different from that. Only the male pregnancy angle is similar but Shaad's film is more of a love story that ends up in a comedy of errors. When Shaad called Diljit and narrated him the whole idea, he absolutely loved it. In fact, he immediately agreed to do the film."

The same source also adds that the team will take a call once Diljit returns from the US. "When the Covid outbreak started in the country, Diljit was already in San Francisco and he isn't back yet. Although Shaad's movie will also be his immediate next, they haven't zeroed in on the dates as yet. He's been signed on as the main lead and now, they are working out the dates for the film to be rolled out. They are also looking at casting a popular actress from the younger generation opposite him." On the work front, Diljit just launched his new music video and is also waiting for his next film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari to release in theatres, once the plexes are allowed to restart business.

